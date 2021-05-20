On the lookout for moose in Maine

Earlier that morning, we’d checked in with the ranger at the Togue Pond entrance to Baxter State Park in northern Maine. “It’s a good time of year to see moose,” he’d assured us. And we knew that Sandy Stream Pond was a popular ungulate hangout. We’d seen moose tracks and droppings everywhere along the trail.

“ Shh ,” our friend Carroll whispered. We were approaching the third lookout on the Sandy Stream Pond Trail when we began to walk softly. It was early morning, on a clear and crisp, late spring day. The air was filled with mossy, musky pine scent; we could hear the rat-a-tat-tat of a woodpecker in the distance.

We walked the final steps to the pond in silence, tiptoeing to the outlook. There were no moose in sight. It was a minor disappointment. The view of the pristine, tranquil pond, surrounded by mountain peaks, was gorgeous. Plus, we’d already spotted a moose along the road on our drive to the park.

We were on a post-vaccine girlfriend getaway, opting for outdoor adventure as opposed to, say, a spa retreat or city shopping extravaganza. We wanted fresh northern air, remote woods-to-mountain scenery, dark skies, and uncrowded hiking trails. And, because we also wanted comfort, we opted for a long weekend at the New England Outdoor Center in Millinocket, Maine. Yep, way up there, a five-hour or so drive from Boston. But we knew this northern resort had everything we needed, and then some.

Pretty views are everywhere in northern Maine, including this one of the West Penobscot River and Mount Katahdin. Pamela Wright for The Boston Globe

New England Outdoor Center started as a whitewater rafting company, but has emerged as a full-fledged resort, one that Yankee Magazine named the top adventure resort in New England. Located on Millinocket Lake in the shadows of Mount Katahdin, Maine’s tallest mountain, the resort is surrounded by hundreds of miles of hiking trails, deep woods, and pristine streams and lakes. It’s 8 miles from the south entrance of Baxter State Park. Also nearby is Nature Conservancy’s Debsconeag Lakes Wilderness Area, a 46,271-acre protected parcel said to have the highest concentration of remote, pristine ponds in New England, and trees as old as 300 years. Gulf Hagas, a deep river gorge dubbed the Grand Canyon of Maine, and the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, with more than 87,000 preserved acres in Maine’s North Woods, are also nearby. We’d have infinite choices for hiking over the weekend.

Grab a seat on the dock at the New England Outdoor Center to take in views of Lake Millinocket and Mount Katahdin. pam wright

The accommodations at the resort were a plus. Two- and three-bedroom eco-friendly lodges have views of the lake and full kitchens, some with fireplaces. There are also small cabins that sleep four to six people, large cabins that sleep up to 10 people, and premium cabins accommodating 12 to 14 people. All have full kitchens and baths, and comfy sitting areas, and include free use of canoes and kayaks for paddling on Lake Millinocket, and free wood for campfires. There’s a Recreation Hall with games and a dry sauna for guests to use also. And access to a treasure trove of knowledge from a well-seasoned staff who love the outdoors.

We checked into Loon, a three-bedroom cabin that was definitely not roughing it. It had an open dining, living, and kitchen area with a cathedral ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows offering views of the lake. There was a wood-burning stove for chilly nights, a modern, well-equipped kitchen, nice furnishings and an outdoor deck that proved to be the perfect spot for evening cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

We zeroed in on a plan for the three-day weekend. NEOC offers whitewater rafting trips on the Penobscot River, the Kennebec River, and the Dead River through October, along with moose and wildlife tours, guided fishing excursions on northern Maine’s renowned waterways, mountain biking, and canoe trips. We wanted to hike, but also signed up for one of the wildlife tours.

Hike the Ice Caves Trail in Debsconeag Lakes Wilderness Area and you’ll pass through a fairyland of fern- and moss-covered boulders. Pamela Wright for The Boston Globe

We started with an afternoon hike on the Ice Caves Trail in Debsconeag Lakes Wilderness Area, a quick 3.3-mile round trip jaunt that packed in a lot for little effort. The trail led to a lookout view of First Debsconeag Lake, before reaching a deeply carved ice cave. We continued to the shoreline of First Debsconeag Lake, where we enjoyed fine views and handfuls of trail mix.

That evening, we dined at the resort’s on-site River Driver’s Restaurant, popular with guests and locals. The food was fresh and creative, and the setting was perfect with in-your-face views of Lake Millinocket and the snow-capped peak of Mount Katahdin.

“We are close to the Canadian border,” Carroll remarked, justifying an order of the house poutine. This one came with Maine flourish, prepared with crispy fries, warm lobster, shaved parmesan cheese, and fresh herbs. Entrees included grilled lamb chops, all-you-can-eat fried fish platters (it was Friday night), salmon with Asian noodles, and maple soy pork belly tacos.

We spent our days hiking. An easy morning walk to Sandy Stream Pond, and an afternoon hike along a section of the Appalachian Trail to Daicey Pond. A hike to the summit of 1,842-foot Sentinel Mountain in the southwest corner of Baxter State Park rewarded our effort with sweeping views of forests and mountains, including the west side of Mount Katahdin. Another day we walked to Katahdin Lake, a 6-mile round trip that included bog bridges over beds of neon green moss, punctuated with red blooming trillium and muddy moose tracks. It was prime moose territory, but the humpback mammals remained elusive.

A red-blooming trillium was spotted along the hike to Katahdin Lake. Pamela Wright

“This is the absolutely best time to see moose,” our guide Ken Gross said. We’d hopped on NEOC’s evening moose and wildlife tour. He explained that cow moose have just given birth to calves and are looking for food to feed them, and the bull moose are looking for nutrition for antler growth. But it was raining and as Gross explained, “Moose don’t like the rain. It dampens their hearing.” We did see a bald eagle flying over West Penobscot River and a pine marten scooting across the road.

On our final night, we sat on the deck watching what our Finnish friend called kuunsilta, a lovely word for moonlight reflecting on the water. All we needed was a moose to walk by.

New England Outdoor Center, 30 Twin Pines Road, Millinocket, Maine, 800-634-7238, www.neoc.com. Rates depend on cabin and number of people. Base rates range from $270 to $699.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com