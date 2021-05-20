Rent.com has compiled a ‘Best Cities for Hipsters’ list. Here’s why we’re grateful Boston missed the top 10

Often times it’s nice to see Boston land in the top spot, or at least in the top 10, of surveys such as best places to live, or best places to vacation, or best places to shop for cat clothes. We’re rooting for you Boston. You deserve all the recognition you can get from the endless number of specialized, weird, and sometimes silly surveys.
But there’s one survey we’re happy to report that Boston missed the top spot — and the top 10 — completely. Rent.com just released its “Best Cities for Hipsters” survey, and you can thank your Lucky Charms that Boston doesn’t appear until number 15. We’re not hipsterphobic, but isn’t this a look and a way of life that’s overstayed its welcome? The whole hipster tag showed up in the early-to-mid 2000s, and by the 2010s it was already becoming a bit of a derogatory term. Skinny jeans, facial hair, coffee and beer snobbery, arrow tattoos, and an ironic resuscitation of old technologies? Been there, judged that. As Ariana Grande would say “Thank You, Next.”
But for those of you who embrace the label and likely drink exclusively from Mason jars, the Rent.com survey could be a useful tool for finding a place to live. It determined the hipster friendliness of cities based on earnings potential, affordability, bikeability (natch), and the percentage of the population that falls between the ages of 20 to 34 and likely drop the terms “artisanal” and “kitchen-driven cocktails” into conversations multiple times a week. Just kidding! Sort of.
For others, the Rent.com list could act as a map of places to potentially avoid if they’re averse to the whole hipster trope.
As a public service to both hipsters and the people who loathe them, we present this list of the 10 Best Cities for Hipsters. Outside of the top 10 Boston came in at 15, Providence landed at 41 (lucky), and Hartford and New Haven made the top 50 by a whisker.
1. Seattle
2. Minneapolis
3. Tempe, Ariz.
4. Fort Collins, Colo.
5. Berkeley, Calif.
6. Washington, D.C.
7. Ann Arbor, Mich.
8. Portland, Ore.
9. Madison, Wis.
10. San Francisco
In case you’re curious, these are the least hipster-friendly cities in the country.
1. Yonkers, N.Y.
2. Mobile, Ala.
3. Memphis
4. Jacksonville, Fla.
5. Little Rock, Ark.
6. Blaine, Minn.
7. Brooklyn Park, Minn.
8. Chattanooga, Tenn.
9. Fort Worth
10. Carson, Calif.
Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther.