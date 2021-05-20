Rent.com has compiled a ‘Best Cities for Hipsters’ list. Here’s why we’re grateful Boston missed the top 10

Often times it’s nice to see Boston land in the top spot, or at least in the top 10, of surveys such as best places to live, or best places to vacation, or best places to shop for cat clothes. We’re rooting for you Boston. You deserve all the recognition you can get from the endless number of specialized, weird, and sometimes silly surveys.

But there’s one survey we’re happy to report that Boston missed the top spot — and the top 10 — completely. Rent.com just released its “Best Cities for Hipsters” survey, and you can thank your Lucky Charms that Boston doesn’t appear until number 15. We’re not hipsterphobic, but isn’t this a look and a way of life that’s overstayed its welcome? The whole hipster tag showed up in the early-to-mid 2000s, and by the 2010s it was already becoming a bit of a derogatory term. Skinny jeans, facial hair, coffee and beer snobbery, arrow tattoos, and an ironic resuscitation of old technologies? Been there, judged that. As Ariana Grande would say “Thank You, Next.”