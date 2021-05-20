Should I tell my friend about my romance with her brother?

Q. I am 26 years old. My best friend’s older brother got my contact information and has made comments about a possible “us” in the future. We are getting to know each other. I like him too, but we have yet to become official.

He has been generous, buying me things every opportunity he gets. My friend learned about some things he bought me — or has talked about getting for me — and she was hurt because she felt he did not offer the same kindness to her. Do you advise me to stop telling her things concerning her brother? I don’t want to ruin my relationship with her or him. It’s special for me because when I fall for a guy, I fall pretty hard and get so obsessed with him I literally have to catch myself. I can say what I feel for him is gradually evolving into love.

FALLING

Advertisement

A. Your friend doesn’t need updates about gifts and romantic gestures. All she needs to understand is that you’re pursing a romantic relationship with her older brother, and that you’ll do your best to maintain boundaries so that nothing gets in the way of your connection to her.

If you want to talk about all of the cute things this man is doing, call another friend. Anyone who isn’t related to him.

It also sounds like you need to talk to her brother about what the two of you are doing. You say he’s hinting about the future but that you’ve yet to make it official. Is this some sort of early courtship phase? Are you both hoping for more? You don’t need to define the relationship before you’re ready, but you can let him know that getting to know him has become a priority. You want to find out what happens next. You can tell him to do more than hint.

Advertisement

Also tell him about the boundaries you’re setting with his sister. That might clear up some confusion about who knows what.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

I am very curious about the nature of these gifts. Usually at the beginning of dating someone, a man will pay for dates, but buying gifts is over the top. But then I don’t understand why the sister thinks she should be getting gifts. Doesn’t she recognize that there is a difference between sister and girlfriend relationships?

LEGALLYLIZ2017





My sisters were never under the mistaken impression that they were entitled to expect the same level of attention and generosity that my current object of affection got.

CHIMPITATUS





I also notice you describe nothing in your letter about what it is you actually like about this guy. It seems your attraction to him is based solely on the fact that you feel chosen — “wow, he picked me! asked for my contact info and everything!” — and that he’s giving you a lot of attention/gifts. Are you sure *you* actually like *him*, or do you just feel excited that someone appears into you? There’s a big difference.

BONECOLD





Giving material things does not equal “kindness”; over-giving often comes with strings, such as this guy expecting certain things (e.g., moving dating along too fast) as a reward for his gifts. Please see a therapist because you get into such bad romantic obsessions you can barely function. Tell the guy, “Thank you but I don’t need or want constant material gifts (rather, let’s spend more time together getting to know each other slowly).”

Advertisement

JIVEDIVA





I’m most concerned that he is buying you stuff left and right and you aren’t even “official.” Is he so insecure that he feels he has to do this to win your love? This could turn possessive in the future. Be careful with this one.

THERETHEYRETHEIR





Letter writer, hook your BFF up with one of your brothers.

HARRISBSTONE

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.



