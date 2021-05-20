Her boyfriend won’t invite her to hang out with his friends

Q. My boyfriend and I used to go to the gym together. But once inside, he’d start fights, saying he didn’t want me there because I “distract” him. He said it’s his only “guy time.”

Now, he has a group of gym friends, both men and women. He hangs out with his guy friends outside of the gym and has plenty of guy time. They go out to eat sometimes, and since it was guy time I didn’t expect to be invited. But now it’s not just guys, and I’m still not invited.

He says I shouldn’t have to be with him 24/7. This makes me feel like he doesn’t want me around. Any time I try to talk to him about it, it turns into a fight because he thinks I’m insecure. I’m not, I just don’t understand how when guy time is no longer just guys, I’m still not invited to get to know his friends. He’s met my friends multiple times and if I were doing something I thought he would enjoy, I would invite him along without hesitation. Every single time.

– Banned from the Gym

A. “Guy time” means “friend time.” Rename it in your brain. Friends are friends, no matter their gender. That should be the end of that part of the argument.

Friend time is a bit different with a significant other there. I see no problem with a person wanting plenty of independent friend time. But if you’re not getting your own quality time with him — if you feel hidden from his friends, like you’ve barely met them — that’s an issue. Perhaps if you’d had an outing or two to figure out who they are, you’d feel less weird about his desire to see these people on his own. Have you been exposed to them at all?

Also, is he enthusiastic about spending time with your friends? There’s no right or wrong answer here; it’s just something to think about.

Really, instead of thinking about who’s wrong in this situation, it’s better to consider compatibility. I think it’s wonderful for people to take breaks from each other and have quality time with friends alone. But that’s me.

Maybe you would be in a better partnership with someone who doesn’t separate this kind of time, someone who loves combining worlds, double dates, and thinks to invite you whenever you’d enjoy an activity. Your boyfriend really needs this space, and even if he compromises, he might not be the partner you want. Sometimes two people — and their lifestyles — just aren’t a match.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

I wouldn’t be as concerned about his “guy time” as I would be about his starting fights. That’s the red flag that should tell you all you need to know. JONRUNSGRAFTON

He’s allowed to have time for just friends, but that you used to go to the gym together and now he doesn’t want you there, coupled with him not introducing you to his friends, are things to be concerned about. His explanations don’t ring true. PHATALISTIC

1. Every time you went to the gym with him he caused a fight. 2. He hangs out with men and women without you. 3. He does not invite you to any gatherings. How many more signs do you need that he is not a boyfriend? HARRISBSTONE

He’s interested in someone in that group. ASH

Catch the fifth season of Meredith Goldstein’s Love Letters podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen.