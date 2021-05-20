Should you attend a family wedding you think the host can’t pay for?

I have been invited to a wedding for a relative’s daughter. I’m not very close to the relative, but the invite is typical in our family. I am one of the few who knows that this relative is in serious financial straits, but is spending a fortune on the wedding. This is all consumer debt that is likely to get washed away in a bankruptcy shortly after the wedding. I feel very uncomfortable attending because of this and know many of my relatives would feel the same if they knew. Should I tell others or just decline?

Advertisement

J.M. / Boston

By all means, decline the invitation: You’re too likely to give in to the temptation to stir the pot if you attend. And keep the gossip in the vault!

For one thing, you don’t know what you think you know. How do you have the inside scoop on the finances of a relative you’re “not very close to,” and at this level of detail — plans to file for bankruptcy, responsibility for each line item of wedding expenses? How much do you know about bankruptcy law? Even if your relative does intend to host a fancy wedding on credit and then defraud the vendors with a handily timed pockets-inside-out-shrug, judges are no fools. This ain’t their first unfunded rodeo.

For another, your moral objectives are murky at best. What good would sharing your conspiracy theories with the rest of the family do? Attending a wedding indicates support of the marrying couple — that’s it. It does not constitute endorsement of the wedding’s faith tradition, aesthetic elements, or funding sources. And it certainly doesn’t implicate the attendee in any hypothetical future financial legal-but-immoral shenanigans.

Advertisement

When can we burn our masks?

S.K. / Needham

Ah, the “when” is above my pay grade — but let’s discuss the “how”! Because I like your thinking, especially with the CDC relaxing restrictions. Governor Baker announced plans to relax Massachusetts’ mask restrictions on Monday. I recently read the part of Leviticus that we get the term “scapegoat” from (just roll with me on this). It’s one of those parts of the Bible that doesn’t usually resonate with the modern mind, all about sacrificing animals and ritual cleanliness — but this time it did hit me, because it was partly about how a person returns to the camp after being ill or mourning the death of a loved one. I know, right? It’s the 21st century, no need to drag goats into our business, but we should, maybe, think about some rituals to mark coming back together.

And the masks are a good place to start. My advice, in the spirit of the ancients: Keep some — we’ll still need them at times. Destroy some! (In compliance with local fire codes, of course.) Change the rest into something new: quilting patches, cleaning rags, dog toys, dollhouse bedspreads. Taking an artifact of this awful, epic year in your hands and physically changing it is powerful medicine — I haven’t done this with any masks, but I created a major art project out of my 2020 New Yorkers and it was better than therapy. Try it!

> Have you used your face masks or other pandemic-related items in some creative way? Let us know about your project (and feel free to send photos, too). Email magazine@globe.com. We may use your project in a follow-up.

Advertisement

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.