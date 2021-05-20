Biden administration terminates ICE contract for Bristol Sheriff Thomas Hodgson

“Moreover, there is ample evidence that the Detention Center’s treatment of detained individuals and the conditions of detention are unacceptable.”

In a memo, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas also said the C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center in Dartmouth is of “minimal operational significance to the agency.”

The Biden administration on Thursday announced it was terminating a contract to house civil immigration detainees at a facility operated by Bristol Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, criticizing the office’s performance as “unacceptable.”

Civil immigration detainees who remain at the facility will be transferred elsewhere, federal officials said.

“Allow me to state one foundational principle: we will not tolerate the mistreatment of individuals in civil immigration detention or substandard conditions of detention,” Mayorkas said.

A spokesman for Hodgson said he had received a message from the Globe seeking comment Thursday morning and would be in touch. Hodgson didn't immediately return a voicemail. A Republican, Hodgson has served as sheriff since 1997 and is a fervent supporter of federal immigration enforcement. In 2017, he offered inmate labor to build a wall on the US border with Mexico, the signature pledge of former president Donald J. Trump's first presidential campaign.

The Biden administration’s decision to terminate the facility’s ICE contract was first reported by the Washington Post.

The news generated an outpouring of praise from members of the state’s congressional delegation, civil rights lawyers, and activists who have spoken out against the facility and Hodgson’s treatment of civil immigration detainees.

Last December, state Attorney General Maura Healey found Hodgson’s office illegally unleashed dogs on detainees, used excessive force, and violated the civil rights of 25 federal immigration detainees involved in a jailhouse melee on May 1, 2020.

Based on her findings, Healey urged the federal government to strip Hodgson’s office of its immigration role. In a statement issued Thursday, Healey said she shared her investigation last month with Mayorkas and urged him terminate the contract. Mayorkas was confirmed by the US Senate to lead the homeland security agency in February.

The sheriff’s office has “a long history of abuse and neglect of immigration detainees,” Healey said.

“Our extensive investigation and advocacy have made it clear that the Sheriff’s Office is not willing to take any steps to protect the rights and safety of detainees, and that ICE must sever ties with BCSO,” Healey said. “This decision under the Biden Administration ensures that the civil rights of immigrants are protected and not violated in a callous disregard for human life and dignity.”

US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward J. Markey, plus eight members of the state’s congressional delegation, released a statement commending the Biden administration for terminating the ICE contract.

“This is a just and humane step,” said the statement, which referenced Healey’s investigation. “These findings made clear that the BCSO should not be engaged in immigrant detention. Every person has the right to dignity, safety, and due process. This decision affirms that right, and is a victory for the detainees, families, lawyers, and advocates who have pushed for more accountability and more humane treatment by the BCSO.”

The number of immigration detainees at the facility has dropped dramatically since last spring when a class action lawsuit was filed seeking their release due to risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were 148 civil immigration detainees at the center when the lawsuit filed, and today there are just seven, said Oren Sellstrom, litigation director at Lawyers for Civil Rights Boston.

“We are extremely gratified by today’s announcement. Bristol is a notoriously inhumane facility and has been for many years,” Sellstrom said Thursday. “The Biden administration has recognized that and taken decisive action to ensure that Sheriff Hodgson can no longer harm immigrants detained in his custody.”













