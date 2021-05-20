Black bear becomes a social media star

A black bear was seen in the area of 175 East Main St. in Norton earlier this month. On May 13, Police Chief Brian M. Clark tweeted a photo of Officer Jarrod Morse watching the bear, which had been seen in the same area for several days. The bear appeared to be looking for food and at one point helped itself to a bird feeder before leaving through the woods. Clark followed up three days later by posting a tongue-in-cheek message from the bear on Twitter. “In a quick time I have gained celebrity status and have become a social media star making me feel so welcome,” the tweet said . “I would like to especially thank the members of the police department who have done a great job protecting me. I will however be forced to leave town if my food sources such as bird feeders and seed are no longer available. Just ‘food for thought.’ ” MassWildlife officials estimate that there are more than 4,500 black bears in Massachusetts, and they’ve been increasing in numbers and expanding their range eastward.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

NOT SO NEIGHBORLY

At 10:35 a.m. April 21, Wakefield police heard from a resident of Water Street who reported that his traffic cones and “No Trespassing” sign had been thrown into a ditch. According to the log entry, he was in the middle of an “ongoing neighbor dispute” as he and another resident were “having issues over property lines.”

STRANGE DELIVERY

At 6:10 p.m. May 8, Marblehead police received a call from a teenager who was home alone and said a strange man was banging at the door with flowers in his hand. The log entry stated that the man left the flowers and it “may have been just a delivery.” After all, it was the evening before Mother’s Day.

HIGH SCHOOL HIJINKS

Playing the game “Assassin” — which involves stalking with squirt guns — has become something of a tradition at some high schools, and players have been known to attract the attention of police. Such was the case on the evening of April 12, when Bridgewater police received a 911 call from someone on Country Club Drive who reported that two vehicles were blocking each other in the street, and the caller wasn’t sure what they were doing. Police later tweeted that it was high school students playing the “assassin game.” Police received a similar call four days later, at 6:35 a.m. April 16, when someone on Colby Road reported seeing a suspicious male driving around the neighborhood. The caller told police that the driver then got out of the vehicle and crouched between two homes. Police later tweeted that the person was “a student at high school playing a game.”

UM . . . NEVERMIND

At 9:19 a.m. Feb. 25, a woman on Hermon Street in Winthrop said she had three bags of food delivered to her home, and when she went to get them, they were gone. She told police that her neighbor has a Ring camera, and an officer was dispatched to check out the video footage. The woman then called back to say she found the food delivery, which had been left on the side of her home.

ANIMAL CALLS

On March 22, Wilmington police received an anonymous noise complaint about a rooster at a home on Washington Avenue. The homeowner and the Board of Health were notified.

On April 1, Wilmington’s animal control officer removed a squirrel from a home on Wilton Drive.

On April 29, a resident of Sawmill Road in Stow reported that a snake was in her house. The animal control officer was notified.

On May 3, Norwood police reported that there was a rabbit stuck in the fence on the left side of the parking lot of the Balch Elementary School. Police reported that an employee from a nearby plumbing company was able to free the rabbit.

On May 11, a Stow police officer escorted a stray cow back to its field and secured a small gate that had been knocked down.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.