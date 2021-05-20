fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston police ask public to help identify suspect in alleged assault near Brigham and Women’s Hospital

By Christine Mui Globe Correspondent,Updated May 20, 2021, 1 hour ago
Boston police are searching for a man in connection to an indecent assault and battery and attempted robbery that occurred near Francis and Binney streets Thursday.
Boston police are searching for a man in connection to an indecent assault and battery and attempted robbery that occurred near Francis and Binney streets Thursday.Boston Police Department

Boston police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for an alleged indecent assault and battery and attempted robbery near Brigham and Women’s Hospital Thursday morning.

The incident happened at 8:16 a.m. at the intersection of Francis and Binney streets, the department said in a statement.

The man is described by police as about 40 to 50-years-old and 5 feet 7 inches tall. He is pictured wearing a grey Under Armour tank top, jeans, red sneakers and carrying a green Celtics jacket, the statement said.

Police ask that anyone who has information about the suspect contact detectives at 617-343-4400 or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463) to report a tip anonymously.

Advertisement

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.

Boston Globe video