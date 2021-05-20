Boston police ask public to help identify suspect in alleged assault near Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Boston police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for an alleged indecent assault and battery and attempted robbery near Brigham and Women’s Hospital Thursday morning.

Boston police are searching for a man in connection to an indecent assault and battery and attempted robbery that occurred near Francis and Binney streets Thursday.

The incident happened at 8:16 a.m. at the intersection of Francis and Binney streets, the department said in a statement.

The man is described by police as about 40 to 50-years-old and 5 feet 7 inches tall. He is pictured wearing a grey Under Armour tank top, jeans, red sneakers and carrying a green Celtics jacket, the statement said.

Police ask that anyone who has information about the suspect contact detectives at 617-343-4400 or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463) to report a tip anonymously.

Advertisement

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.