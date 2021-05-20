Chunk of ice bigger than Rhode Island is now the world’s largest iceberg

The giant ice flow dubbed A-76 calved from the western side of the shelf May 13 and plunged into the Weddell Sea directly south of Argentina. It measures more than 1,668-square miles, making it the world’s largest iceberg, the European Space Agency said in a news release .

PROVIDENCE — The ogre of all icebergs snapped off the Ronne Ice Shelf in Antarctica and is bigger than the state of Rhode Island.

The world’s largest iceberg, dubbed A-76, has calved from Antarctica. This animation uses images from the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission and shows the giant slab of ice breaking off from the Ronne Ice Shelf, lying in the Weddell Sea, on 13 May 2021.

Images captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission show the berg is about 106 miles long and 16 miles wide.

In comparison, Rhode Island is 48 miles long by 37 miles wide.

The event that led to the fracture is a common occurrence, said Ted Scambos, senior research scientist at the Earth Science and Observation Center, a part of CIRES at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Often, ice shelves that surround Antarctica grow out over the ocean, where they develop a crack or rift.

“I’ve been on this ice shelf before,” Scambos said. “You can’t even tell you are over the ocean. It goes from horizon to horizon. If you are standing in the middle you don’t know there is any ocean around you.”

The Rhode Island-size lump of ice bumped the A-23A iceberg (approximately 1,498-square miles in size) — also located in the Weddell Sea — out of first place. It’s also far bigger than the A-74 iceberg that broke off the Brunt Ice Shelf in February. That one was about 490-square miles.

The calving iceberg was spotted by the British Antarctic Survey. The group confirmed it with the US National Ice Center using the Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite imagery — two polar-orbiting satellites reporting data day and night — that view remote regions like Antarctica, the ESA news release said.

According to the ESA, icebergs are, “traditionally named from the Antarctic quadrant in which they were originally sighted, then a sequential number, then, if the iceberg breaks, a sequential letter.”

A-76 is about 1,200-feet thick, said Scambos, who said it will float north — the only direction it can go from Antarctica — and head between South America and South Africa, where it will melt over several years.

“It will shatter into a bunch of small fragments about the size of the city blocks,” Scambos said.

Lakes of melted water will form on the surface and ultimately, the water will trickle down into cracks on the upper part of the iceberg, causing it to lose pieces rapidly.

Scambos said the event that created this chunk of ice as normal and “reassuring” because it happened right on schedule, just as it has the past several times.

“It’s proof this particular place in Antarctica isn’t seeing impacts from climate change,” Scambos said.

But around the corner, in West Antarctica, conditions where the Thwaites Glacier is located are deteriorating rapidly.

“In that particular spot, warm ocean water is warming the area rapidly,” Scambos said. “That area has a lot of potential for raising sea levels. The Thwaites Glacier, it’s not a household name yet, but it will be.”

Others have referred to Thwaites as the “Doomsday Glacier,” because of its risk to sea-level rise.

“The name we prefer is ‘wildcard glacier‘ because really the question is how fast is this thing going to evolve and contribute to sea-level rise,” Scambos said. “It’s hard to forecast sea-level rise for the whole world unless you have this particular glacier. It’s not Rhode Island; it’s bigger than Idaho and the island of Great Britain.”

