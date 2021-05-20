Electric Boat to add 2,000 jobs in Rhode Island, Connecticut

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — General Dynamics Electric Boat, a major defense contractor, is planning on adding thousands of jobs in New England to fulfill its contracts to build submarines for the US Navy, the president said in an announcement.
Company president Kevin Graney recently said they are building two classes of submarines for the first time in “nearly a generation,” including the Virginia class of fast-attack submarines and the Columbia class of ballistic missile submarines.
“So that we can respond to the needs of the Navy, we’re hiring thousands of new employees, we are open for business. We hired more than 2,000 last year, and we’ll do that again this year,” Graney said recently when Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo toured the submarine shipyard in Groton, Connecticut earlier this month.
Electric Boat is a prominent regional employer that has been challenged by the need to hire and train thousands of designers, engineers, and assemblers. Their internal apprentice program is popular, combining on-the-job training and instruction in several highly skilled trade disciplines.
The shipyard apprenticeship program ranges from three to five years, while the design apprenticeship program is approximately four years long, according to the company’s website.
Graney has made it clear that this work is necessary as the Cold War generation of shipyard workers, and technology, is hitting retirement age. He said the company will be in an “aggressive hiring mode” for the “foreseeable future,” as long as Connecticut and Rhode Island can continue to produce a job-ready workforce.
It’s unclear how many positions will be dedicated to each state. A spokesperson for the company could not immediately be reached for comment.
