Electric Boat to add 2,000 jobs in Rhode Island, Connecticut

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — General Dynamics Electric Boat, a major defense contractor, is planning on adding thousands of jobs in New England to fulfill its contracts to build submarines for the US Navy, the president said in an announcement.

Company president Kevin Graney recently said they are building two classes of submarines for the first time in “nearly a generation,” including the Virginia class of fast-attack submarines and the Columbia class of ballistic missile submarines.

“So that we can respond to the needs of the Navy, we’re hiring thousands of new employees, we are open for business. We hired more than 2,000 last year, and we’ll do that again this year,” Graney said recently when Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo toured the submarine shipyard in Groton, Connecticut earlier this month.