Executive training program gives Canton energy company a boost

“We’re still using what we learned,” said Neves, 37, who lives with his wife, Davicia, and two young sons in Holbrook. The family’s business, now in its 10th year, recently moved its headquarters from Randolph to Canton.

Four years ago the owners of Green Energy Mechanical turned to Interise, a regional nonprofit agency, to get the help they needed to turn around a company that was doing a strong business in helping customers improve energy efficiency, but losing money in the process.

Interise, a government-funded agency based in Boston, assists small businesses located in low-income communities and businesses owned by people of color find a profitable way forward through executive education programs.

The agency helps business owners “who need more training about strategy, understanding cash flow, and how to access capital,” said chief executive officer Darrell Byers.

Interise helped Neves, who is Black, through a seven-month course that teaches marketing, recruitment, human resources, and finance. The course typically serves 15 to 20 businesses, holds three-hour sessions, assigns homework, and divides its curriculum into five modules.

Neves’s company provides green energy-efficient services for home heating and air conditioning systems and for commercial HVAC systems. It helps customers increase the energy efficiency of their homes and meet a greater part of their heating and air flow needs through non-polluting sources.

While serving approximately 500 customers a year, Green Energy Mechanical employs 20 full-time workers.

“Say you want to get rid of oil and you wanted to upgrade to natural gas and save money,” Neves said. “We do that.”

The company also offers alternatives such as a heat pump system that “replaces heating and air conditioning and reduces dependency on fossil fuels,” while also reducing fuel bills and improving indoor air quality, he said.

Back in 2017, Neves said, the company was losing money despite having plenty of business.

The Neveses attended weekly Interise classes in Boston, supplemented by peer group sessions. They learned how to develop a three-year growth program, “hitting all the stuff we were going to do,” Neves said.

The company has been increasing profits over the past two years, Neves said, and is on track to do even better this year.

“We still use a ton of the stuff we learned from the class every day,” Neves said. “The big thing is to get control of your business and figure out how to grow.”

At the height of the pandemic, Interise mobilized to help businesses survive. The agency developed a program called Interise Strong that helped minority-owned businesses receive government assistance such as Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

Twenty-five percent of the businesses helped by this effort were able to hire new staff, he said, and 32 percent rehired staff who had been laid off.

“We realized businesses run by our alumni and other small businesses were collapsing and we needed to offer help immediately to keep businesses going until things picked up,” Byers said.

