Family rescued from Holbrook Town Forest after being trapped by coyote

A woman and her two children were rescued after they became trapped in the Holbrook Town Forest by a large coyote Thursday morning, Holbrook police said.
They were on a walking trail about a mile into the forest at about 11:40 a.m. when the woman called the department of public works to report that they were trapped by the coyote, Holbrook police and the town’s emergency communications center said in a joint press release.
The Holbrook Regional Emergency Communications Center called the woman back a few minutes later. She told them that the coyote was still pacing back and forth a short distance away, the release said. Police responded and searched the woods near Park Drive.
Abington Animal Control was also called because it was likely the coyote was protecting a den, which is common this time of year, the release said.
While authorities could not immediately confirm the family’s location, police were deployed a drone equipped with a thermal imaging camera to confirm their location near power lines, police said.
A dispatcher remained on the phone with the mother the entire time, the release said. Once they were located they were safely escorted out of the forest.
No injuries were reported.
