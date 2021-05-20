Family rescued from Holbrook Town Forest after being trapped by coyote

A woman and her two children were rescued after they became trapped in the Holbrook Town Forest by a large coyote Thursday morning, Holbrook police said.

They were on a walking trail about a mile into the forest at about 11:40 a.m. when the woman called the department of public works to report that they were trapped by the coyote, Holbrook police and the town’s emergency communications center said in a joint press release.

The Holbrook Regional Emergency Communications Center called the woman back a few minutes later. She told them that the coyote was still pacing back and forth a short distance away, the release said. Police responded and searched the woods near Park Drive.