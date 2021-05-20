Firefighters battling 5-alarm fire in Revere

Revere Police Captain Amy O’Hara said the call came in at 2:05 p.m. and firefighters were dispatched to 139 Endicott Ave. in Revere.

REVERE - Firefighters were battling a 5-alarm blaze here on Thursday afternoon.

Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Fire Services, said she had no reports of injuries.

“We’re just heading there now. It has reached 5 alarms and spread to an adjacent home on Bellingham Avenue,” she said in an e-mail. “The building of origin looks like a triple-decker.”

Firehouses doused a property on Endicott Street at the scene Thursday, as heavy fire and smoke billowed out of the residence.

Benita Tribecka, 38, stood outside with her daughter watching helplessly as the fire tore through their home of 11 years. Tribecka said she saw the smoke around 2:15 p.m. Thursday when she went to pick up her daughter from Beachmont Elementary School.

Tribecka said she was worried about her dog, Tessa, who was trapped inside.

“I wanted to go in and grab her,” she said.

Tribecka said she was “trying to care but I can’t,” adding that she felt powerless just standing and watching.

The Red Cross said it’s offering help to those displaced.

“Red Cross disaster volunteers are responding to the ... fire in Revere,” the group tweeted. “We’ll be working with the #Revere Fire Dept. to assist residents affected by this fire. If you have been affected by this fire you can call 800-564-1234 for assistance from the Red Cross.”

Amanda Nowicki said she was playing with her son in the backyard when she saw “a pile of logs with a small barbecue on top” spewing fire. She then ran next door and knocked on the door in an attempt to warn the residents of the blaze about 1:30 p.m.

But when no one answered, she ran to pull the fire alarm.

“At least I set the alarm off,” she said. “I did what came to my mind and pulled it and ran away.”

Elayna Balvin, 31, said she’s lived on the top floor of the engulfed home with her wife for five years.

She rushed to the scene after her wife called to alert her to the fire. Balvin said the couple has a cat.

“I’m sure she died,” Balvin said.

“We lost everything,” she continued. “We had our savings in there.”

Balvin said she “just can’t believe this happened.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available. Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.





