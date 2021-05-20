Former Warwick Mayor Joseph J. Solomon Sr. dies

Solomon, a Democrat, served a city councilman for 18 years and was elected City Council president four times. He also served as chief judge of Warwick Municipal Court for five years.

WARWICK, R.I. — Former Warwick Mayor Joseph J. Solomon Sr. died early Thursday after a short illness, his family announced. He was 64.

Solomon became mayor in 2018, when he was elected to a two-year term after former mayor Scott Avedisian, a Republican, left to become CEO of the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority. In 2020, he lost the mayoral race to an independent candidate, Frank Picozzi.

“I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Joseph Solomon,” Picozzi said in a statement. “Although our political views differed, I have a great respect for anyone who steps up to the plate, puts their name on the ballot, and then serves.”

Picozzi noted Solomon served nine terms on the City Council before becoming the city’s 15th mayor. “This city will honor him,” he said. “I’ve ordered city flags to be lowered for a period of two weeks. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Solomon family.“

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, offered his sympathies to the Solomon family.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend, Joe Solomon,” Shekarchi said in a statement. “He was truly a self-made man who came from humble beginnings and built several successful businesses. He developed a reputation as a tough but fair leader and a shrewd fiscal manager.”

He said there was a side of Solomon that not everyone saw.

“He had a huge heart,” Shekarchi said. “He loved the city of Warwick and giving back to the community. He had a soft spot for animals, the less-advantaged, and the elderly. But above all, he unabashedly adored his family.”

Governor Daniel J. McKee, a former Cumberland mayor, tweeted: “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of former Warwick Mayor Joe Solomon. Sue and I are devastated to learn of his passing. Joe dedicated much of his life to serving a city he loved. He will be deeply missed.”

Rhode Island Democratic Party Chairman Joseph M. McNamara remembered Solomon as “one of the hardest-working elected leaders I knew.”

McNamara, a fellow Warwick Democrat, said, “I had the pleasure of walking Ward 4 with Joe at election time, when our districts overlapped. He embraced public service. He always talked about how much he loved his community and working for the people. And he always said how he wanted to leave behind this city a better place than we found it.”

US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse said, “I am very sad to hear that former Mayor Joe Solomon passed away this morning. Joe dedicated much of his life to serving the people of Warwick, moving up through the ranks on the City Council and eventually into the mayor’s office.”

Solomon leaves behind his wife, Cynthia; his son, state Representative Joseph J. Solomon Jr., a Warwick Democrat; his mother, Rose Solomon, of Providence; and five sisters in Rhode Island.

Solomon was born in Providence and graduated from Classical High School. He received an accounting degree from Providence College and a law degree from the New England School of Law in Boston.

Funeral and memorial services were incomplete as of Thursday.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.