Judge holds hearing on embattled Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White

“Mayor Walsh appointed him with knowledge of these two incidents, the 1993 and the 1999 incidents and decided they will not be used not to appoint as white as commissioner, that he was qualified,” Nicholas B. Carter said as White asked a judge to stop his firing by Acting Mayor Kim Janey. “The city cannot hire him knowing something and then fire him for the things they knew about.”

Embattled Boston police Commissioner Dennis White cannot be fired based on domestic violence allegations from the 1990s because former Mayor Martin J. Walsh knew about that troubling history when he appointed him in February, White’s lawyer told a judge Thursday.

Carter told Suffolk Superior Court judge Heidi Brieger during a Zoom hearing on White’s request for a preliminary injunction that would order a pause in Janey’s plans to fire White. The hearing, which began at 10 a.m., is ongoing.

Walsh has vehemently denied knowing about White’s history,which former commissioner William Gross described under oath in an affidavit filed on behalf of White.

He seeks an injunction barring city officials from firing him “unless and until the requirements of the Removal Statute are satisfied, namely, he must be provided due notice, and proper judicial hearing before the Superior Court of Massachusetts, and only if and when cause is found,” records show.

That last point related to cause forms a key plank of White’s argument.

His lawyers said in court papers that he was put on leave in February, two days after then-Mayor Martin J. Walsh appointed him top cop, “due to publicity surrounding a twenty-year-old (false) allegation of domestic violence,” and that there was “no basis for the investigation” into the old matters.

White was accused in 1999 of striking and threatening to shoot his then-wife, who is also a Boston police officer, as well as allegedly hitting a 19-year-old woman in a separate incident in 1993. He was never convicted of any crimes and has adamantly denied the allegations.

And in explosive court filings Wednesday night, White’s predecessor and friend, former Commissioner William Gross, said Walsh knew about the allegations against White when Walsh appointed him to lead the force. Walsh, now the US labor secretary, denied that assertion in a statement.

Following Thursday’s scheduled proceedings in Suffolk Superior, Breiger could side with White and issue an injunction blocking the city from holding a separate hearing to fire him.

She could also rule against White and allow that termination hearing, which hasn’t been scheduled, to go forward - or the judge could take the matter under advisement without issuing a ruling by close of business Thursday.

At this stage in the litigation Brieger has to decide two broad issues: Do they believe White has a chance of winning given the legal arguments and information known as of Thursday and whether he will suffer “irreparable harm” if the city is not stopped right now from firing him.

From left to right, top to bottom: Attorney Nick Carter, Attorney Kay Hodge, Tara Dunn, Judge Heidi Brieger and Dennis White during the Suffolk Superior Court Zoom hearing. Suffolk Superior Court

Acting Mayor Kim Janey, in court papers filed in the case, contends city residents are the ones harmed by White’s continued control over the commissioner’s title and duties.

“Boston and its citizens would plainly suffer more significant harm by an order requiring the City to keep in place a Police Commissioner whom Acting Mayor Janey believes does not possess the qualities essential to lead the Boston Police Department (“BPD”) going forward and which would prevent her from moving ahead with her vision for the BPD as a public safety institution of integrity and accountability,” city lawyers wrote in court papers.

Janey also contends the impact of White’s removal on him personally can be eased through some form of financial compensation. “His claimed injury is easily remedied by monetary damages and, therefore, not irreparable,’' city lawyers wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information become available. Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.