Lynn’s first diversity officer wants to give back to the city that helped her grow

Cuevas has a chance to promote that vision in her home city after Mayor Thomas McGee recently appointed her as Lynn’s first diversity, equity, and inclusion officer. A self-employed diversity consultant and formerly assistant director of Northeastern University’s Social Justice Resource Center, she was chosen from among 14 applicants for the Lynn position.

“I’m very sensitive about people facing injustice,” she said. “It comes from a sense of wanting people to have basic human rights and dignity, to be able to live with respect and with their basic needs met.”

Since her days growing up in Lynn, Faustina Cuevas always has felt passionate about ensuring everyone is treated fairly, regardless of their backgrounds.

In her new role, she will be responsible for helping oversee initiatives to ensure greater diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout city government and the community at large.

“It’s very humbling to be serving my community this way,” said Cuevas, the mother of a 1-year-old boy, adding that being the first appointee to the position also “gives me an immense sense of responsibility.”

A daughter of Dominican immigrants who identifies as Afro-Latina, Cuevas said that while Lynn is “extremely diverse culturally,” she would like to see the city more attuned to the differences that exist even within ethnic groups.

“I need to spend a lot of time listening to specific communities to understand the different needs of each of them,” she said, noting that, for example, people from Dominican backgrounds may have different concerns than immigrants from El Salvador. “My goal is to be a bridge from City Hall to those different communities.”

Cuevas said she also wants to see the city do more to “honor our rich cultural diversity” and “bring awareness of what we have here.” With support from the new Lynn Racial Justice Coalition, McGee proposed creating the position of diversity, equity, and inclusion officer and the City Council has agreed to fund it.

According to the most recent census estimates, Lynn’s population of just over 94,000 is 43 percent Latino, 14 percent Black, and 7 percent Asian.

“We strive to make Lynn city government more diverse, welcoming, and accessible to all,’' McGee said in a statement. “I am confident that Faustina will hit the ground running and help enhance the experience of local government for all Lynn residents, employees, and businesses.”

A 2006 graduate of Lynn English High School, Cuevas received a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2010 and a master’s degree in higher education administration in 2012, both from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Envisioning a career in higher education, she worked as a residence hall director at the University of Connecticut and as a senior academic adviser at the University of Minnesota.

From her experience helping students from under-represented communities, she decided to make diversity a focus of her work, which led to her assuming the position at Northeastern. Hoping to broaden her work beyond higher education, Cuevas started her consultancy business in January 2020. Though COVID initially slowed the venture, Cuevas has helped more than 20 organizations and businesses to advance their diversity goals through presentations, training, and one-on-one sessions.

Magnolia Contreras, a member of the hiring committee for the new Lynn position, said she was impressed by how Cuevas brings both an intellectual grasp of the strategies needed to advance inclusion and a practical ability to put them to work.

As a native of Lynn, Cuevas also understands “the dynamics of how the city functions,” Contreras said.

Cuevas said part of her inspiration to seek the job was the opportunity to give back to the city. “It’s almost a return on the investment the community made in me as a young woman growing up in Lynn,” she said.

“People fought to establish this position and I know a lot of city officials understand the importance of this work, and what kind of growth we can create together.”

