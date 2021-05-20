Man dies in Webster house fire

The fire in the 3-unit building at at 146 High St. was reported at about 9:30 p.m., according to a press release from the state Department of Fire Services. Webster police used a ladder to rescue a woman on the second floor and other residents in the basement and first floor were able to escape on their own, the release said.

The woman who was rescued was taken to a local hospital, and firefighters found a man on the second floor who could not be resuscitated. His identity will be released by the Worcester district attorney’s office after formal identification is made by the chief medical examiner’s office, officials said in the release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Webster Fire Department, Webster Police Department, and State Police assigned to both the state fire marshal’s office and the Worcester district attorney’s office.

