Mass. reports 377 new coronavirus cases among public school students, 30 among school staff members

The state K-12 education agency estimates that about 735,000 students across the state are attending some form of in-person learning, and about 140,000 staff members are working in buildings — up from about 690,000 students and 135,000 staff members the previous week.

The number of cases reported among staff members was at its lowest recorded single-week level yet, down from 48 new cases reported last week, and the number of student cases was at its lowest level since early March, down from 572 reported last week.

Local school officials in Massachusetts reported to the state 30 new coronavirus cases among school staff members and 377 among students for the week that ended Wednesday.

Cases are only reported among students who are attending in-person school; cases among students in a fully remote learning model are not being tracked by the state. Cases among staff members are only being reported if the employee was inside a school building within the seven days prior to the reported case.

Among the highest number of cases reported in a single school or district for the week ending Wednesday, Brockton Public Schools reported 17 cases among students and two among staff members, Haverhill and Springfield public schools each reported 12 cases among students and two among staff members, and Methuen and Worcester public schools each reported 14 among students.

The latest figures, released Thursday, include any cases reported to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education between May 13 and 19. State education officials are not tracking when the cases occur, only when local school officials report them to the state.

Starting the week that ended Oct. 21, local school districts were required to report their coronavirus cases to state education officials. The first three reports released by the state did not require districts to report their cases.

Combined, a total of 13,665 cases among students and 6,180 among staff members have been reported to the state since September.

Thursday’s report came just days after most Massachusetts high schools welcomed students back for full-time, in-person learning, if they had not already. Massachusetts elementary and middle schools returned to traditional classroom learning earlier this spring. All Massachusetts families can keep their children in remote learning through the end of the academic year.

State officials and experts have said in-school transmission of the virus is extremely limited. From April 18 to May 15, there were 18 new clusters identified in K-12 schools, according to weekly data from the state Department of Public Health, also released on Thursday. Clusters do not indicate in-school transmission, however, and officials have said the vast majority of cases among children are spreading outside the classroom at youth sports, family gatherings, and other activities.

