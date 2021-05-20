Nearly all business restrictions are ending in Rhode Island Friday. Here’s what you need to know

Businesses will finally be able to fully open on Friday, said Governor Dan McKee during his weekly press conference Thursday. And in most cases, capacity restrictions will be a thing of the past, as will gathering limits.

PROVIDENCE — The plexiglass will be taken down. Restaurants will be bustling. Night clubs will reopen their doors.

The news comes as more than 70 percent of all Rhode Islanders have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, which means that the majority of Rhode Islanders will be fully vaccinated against the virus that shut down America in a matter of weeks.

Here’s what you will be allowed — and not allowed — to do.

Do I have to wear a mask?

New state and federal guidelines allow fully vaccinated Americans to leave their face masks at home. But individual businesses can still enforce their mask policies. And even if you’re vaccinated, you will have to wear a mask in certain places, including:

Schools and child care facilities

Health care settings such as hospitals, doctors’ offices, home health care, and nursing homes

Public transportation like planes, buses, and trains

Inside transportation hubs such as airports and stations

Places that serve people who are experiencing homelessness

Prisons and correctional facilities.

Do I have to keep social distance?

It’s not required by the state to social distance away from others. But some businesses may require it.

Are there restrictions on social gatherings?

No restrictions.

Are there restrictions on indoor dining?

There are no restrictions. But some businesses may opt to stay at a limited capacity.

Are there restrictions on bar areas?

The state will lift all restrictions on bars. Standing service will be allowed starting Friday, for the first time since prior to the pandemic, and plexiglass can be removed.

Are there restrictions on catered events?

There are no restrictions or capacity caps. Open dancing floors and indoor and outdoor bar service and cocktail hours can begin again for the first time since before the pandemic.

Are there restrictions on youth or adult sports: Masks are still required through the end of the school year, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are no restrictions for adult sports.

Do nightclubs have restrictions? Clubs can reopen at 50 percent capacity. But McKee said they can fully reopen, without capacity restrictions, if they require guests to prove that they are fully vaccinated.

Lounges with indoor hookah services can reopen at 50 percent capacity. But McKee said they can fully reopen, without capacity restrictions, if they require guests to prove that they are fully vaccinated.

What are some of the other places that will not have any COVID-19 restrictions?

Houses of worship

Retail

Gyms, sports, and recreation centers

Personal services

Venues of assembly

Funeral homes

Offices

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.