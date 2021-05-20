New England news in brief

The MBTA is bringing back direct ferry service to Hingham and Charlestown and resuming weekend ferry service between Hingham and Hull. The new schedules take effect Saturday and can be viewed online at mbta.com/ferry . MBTA officials said the changes are part of an effort to restore service to pre-pandemic levels. The new weekday schedule represents approximately 80 percent of weekday service before the pandemic, while the weekend schedule represents 68 percent, officials said. Starting Saturday, full weekday and weekend ferry service to Charlestown will resume with 78 weekday and 34 weekend trips; weekday service between Hingham and Rowes Wharf in Boston will resume with 14 inbound trips to Boston and 11 outbound trips to Hingham. Service between Hingham, Hull, and Long Wharf will continue with the addition of limited weekday service to Logan Airport, including two inbound trips to Long Wharf in Boston at 12:45 and 5:45 p.m. and two outbound trips from Long Wharf to Logan at 6:40 and 7:40 a.m., officials said. Weekend service between Hingham, Hull, Logan Airport, and Long Wharf will resume with 10 inbound trips departing from Hingham for Long Wharf with five trips stopping at Hull and three trips stopping at Logan Airport. Ten outbound trips will depart Long Wharf for Hingham with one trip stopping at Logan Airport and four trips stopping at Hull. Ferry service to Spectacle Island will also return this weekend. For more information, visit www.bostonharborislands.org/ferryschedule2021 .

WEBSTER

Man dies, woman rescued, in fire

A man died in a house fire Wednesday night and police used a ladder to rescue a visually impaired woman from the second floor, officials said. The man lived on the second floor of the three-unit building at 146 High St. and could not be resuscitated by firefighters, the state Department of Fire Services said in a press release. His name will be released once a formal identification is made by the state medical examiner’s office, the release said. The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. and police officers who arrived at the scene first used a ladder to rescue the woman, Police Chief Michael D. Shaw said. A neighbor provided them with a ladder to help the woman on the second floor down from a porch overhang, he said. Officers Jacek Ochocki, Robert Rockwood, and Jon Brooks assisted in the rescue. Shaw commended the officers for their “very impressive” actions. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke-related injuries that were non-life-threatening, Shaw said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WESTFIELD

Man allegedly plotted to kill prosecutor, witness

A 26-year-old man awaiting a murder trial in the 2019 slaying of his girlfriend now faces charges that he plotted to kill the prosecutor and a witness in the case, officials said Thursday. Blake Scanlon, who is being held at the Hampshire Jail and House of Correction, pleaded not guilty to two counts of solicitation to commit murder and one count of solicitation to intimidate a witness at his arraignment Thursday in Hampshire Superior Court, according to a statement from the office of Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan. A judge continued Scanlon’s case until Aug. 10, and Scanlon remains in jail awaiting trial in the killing of 20-year-old Alexis Avery, with whom he lived and had a child, according to the statement. Scanlon’s attorney in both cases, Marissa Elkins, could not be reached for comment Thursday evening. Scanlon allegedly recruited another incarcerated man at the jail to arrange for a third person to kill Hampden Assistant District Attorney Matthew Green, who is prosecuting the murder case against Scanlon, and witness Ericalynn Condurcari, according to the statement. The plot included directions to intimidate Condurcari so that she would not testify, if her killing could not be arranged, the DA’s office said. The incarcerated man whom Scanlon allegedly recruited for the plot later notified authorities.

BARTLETT, N.H.

Hiker rescued in White Mountains

A woman from Johnson City, Tenn., was rescued Wednesday after she fell and injured her knee while hiking on the Moat Mountain trail in the White Mountains, state fish and game officials said. Kathleen Moore, 61, was found at 6:43 p.m. approximately 1.7 miles from the beginning of the trail, unable to walk after falling on a rock and injuring her knee, officials said in a statement. Moore was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway. Her condition was not disclosed.