New Hampshire and Maine making progress in vaccinations and declining cases of COVID-19

Here’s a quick primer on where things stand in New Hampshire and Maine, two states known to attract tourists from Massachusetts seeking rural respite from the bustle of Greater Boston.

Massachusetts residents gearing up for more freedom on May 29, when Governor Charlie Baker’s set to lift all COVID-19 related restrictions on Massachusetts businesses and scrap most mask requirements , may be wondering how their neighbors to the north are faring in the fight against the virus.

New Hampshire’s official website said Thursday afternoon that 44 percent of its residents, or 599,770, are now fully vaccinated against the virus. People are considered fully vaccinated once they get two Moderna or Pfizer shots, spaced weeks apart, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson jab.

Maine’s official website was reporting Thursday around 2:40 p.m. that as of Wednesday, 55.3 percent of the population had received a final vaccine dose, meaning they’re fully vaccinated.

And In New Hampshire, officials announced “124 cases for May 19,” the state’s official website said shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday. “There were an average of 145 cases per day over the most recent seven-day period (May May 13 to May 19. This is a 19 percent decrease compared to the previous 7-day period.”

The most recent seven-day positivity rate was 2.8 percent, the site said, in a state that’s logged 97, 978 total cases, including 1,340 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, like Baker a Republican, last month lifted New Hampshire’s mask mandate, citing declines in deaths and hospitalizations and an increased rate of vaccinations.

“The pandemic is not over, and we are not claiming victory by any means,” Sununu told reporters during an April briefing when he announced the scrapping of the mask mandate.

Sununu added at the time that state residents “know how to keep ourselves and our neighbors safe without a state mandate ― just as we did before the winter surge.”

Up in Maine, the official government website was reporting around 2:30 p.m. Thursday that the state had logged 66,534 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 48,817 confirmed cases, 17,717 probable cases, and 816 deaths.

Governor Janet Mills, a Democrat, announced last week that Maine would follow the CDC’s guidance and allow fully vaccinated residents to eschew masks indoors, effective May 24. Her office said Friday in a statement that Maine will also lift the physical distancing requirement at indoor public settings where people are eating or drinking.

The statement said that consistent with CDC guidelines, it’s recommended that Mainers who aren’t fully vaxxed still wear face coverings in indoor public settings.

“After a review of the new guidance, we are adopting the U.S. CDC’s recommendations, and we continue to strongly urge all Maine people to get their shots,” Mills said in the Friday statement. “There are appointments available across the state right now. As we get back to normal, rolling up your sleeve is going to ensure that you stay healthy and alive. Please don’t wait. Get your shot now.”

Mills’s sentiments were echoed by state Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew.

“For people who are not vaccinated, including children too young to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, wearing a mask remains one of the most effective ways of protecting yourself and your family against this highly contagious disease,” Lambrew said in thee statement. “We thank those who are fully vaccinated for doing their part to protect themselves and their communities, and ask them to consider wearing a mask in public places to give children the example they need to continue wearing one until a vaccine is available for them.”

Dr. Nirav D. Shah, director of the Maine CDC, said in the Friday statement that getting vaccinated is paramount for eligible residents.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19,” Shah said. “Vaccines are available throughout the state for people age 12 and older. If you have not been vaccinated, please take the time now to get shots for yourself and your loved ones age 12 and older.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.