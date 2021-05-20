New MBTA ferry schedules start this weekend

MBTA officials said the changes are part of an effort to build service back up to where it was before the pandemic. The new weekday schedule includes 106 additional trips, which represents approximately 80 percent of pre-pandemic weekday service levels, and the weekend schedule represents 68 percent of pre-pandemic service, officials said.

The new ferry schedules take effect Saturday and can be viewed online at mbta.com/ferry .

The MBTA is bringing back direct ferry service to Hingham and Charlestown and resuming weekend ferry service between Hingham and Hull.

Starting on Saturday, full weekday and weekend ferry service to Charlestown will resume with 78 weekday and 34 weekend trips; weekday service between Hingham and Rowes Wharf in Boston will resume with 14 inbound trips to Boston (beginning at 6 a.m. and ending at 7:40 p.m.) and 11 outbound trips to Hingham (beginning at 7:15 a.m. and ending at 7:30 p.m.); and service between Hingham, Hull, and Long Wharf will continue with the addition of limited weekday service to Logan Airport, including two inbound trips to Long Wharf in Boston at 12:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. and two outbound trips from Long Wharf to Logan at 6:40 a.m. and 7:40 a.m., officials said.

MBTA officials said weekend service between Hingham, Hull, Logan Airport, and Long Wharf will resume with 10 inbound trips departing from Hingham for Long Wharf (beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m.) with five trips stopping at Hull and three trips stopping at Logan Airport, and 10 outbound trips will depart Long Wharf for Hingham (beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m.) with one trip stopping at Logan Airport and four trips stopping at Hull.

Ferry service to Spectacle Island will also be coming back this weekend. Boston Harbor City Cruises will be offering ferry service to the island this summer starting on May 21. For more information, visit www.bostonharborislands.org/ferryschedule2021.

