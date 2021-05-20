Rhode Island to gain a new official state symbol

The state House of Representatives voted Wednesday night to designate an official state coral. Astrangia poculata, also known as the northern star coral, is a pretty good representation of Rhode Island, proponents of the bill say: It’s small, it’s hardy and it can withstand cooler and warmer temperatures.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island is on the cusp of having a new state emblem, joining the venerable ranks of the quahog, calamari and coffee milk.

“The research community that studies temperate corals is really excited about this,” Koty Sharp, a Roger Williams University professor and astrangia researcher, said in an interview. “It’s important for understanding how climate change affects our local ecosystems, and understanding how climate change is affecting tropical coral reefs.”

The state Senate has already passed its own version of the bill. Now both houses have to pass each other’s bills, too. The legislation would head to Gov. Dan McKee once that happens. If approved, it would join the official state shell, the official state appetizer and the official state drink in Rhode Island law.

A coral, Sharp explained, is simultaneously an animal, a mineral and a vegetable. The word “coral” might summon images of huge reefs featuring dizzying arrays of colors in the sparkling blue oceans half a world away.

Astrangia poculata is decidedly not that. The only hard coral in Rhode Island waters, it’s often described with a four-letter word: drab. One formation of its exoskeleton, left behind by the animal that once inhabited it, can fit easily in the palm of your hand.

But it’s also more able to withstand temperature fluctuations than tropical species. Researchers like Sharp and around the country are studying the coral to see what secrets it might hold for other corals that are under immense pressure from climate change. More and more researchers are putting the coral under the microscope, Sharp said.

Now that it’s on the way to becoming the official coral of Rhode Island, Sharp is hoping school children will be interested in it too. Just don’t call it drab.

“For someone who hasn’t been able to look under the microscope and spend a lot of time finding all the scientific secrets this coral holds for us, it might not look super exciting,” Sharp said. “But my gosh, I think it’s the most beautiful animal I’ve ever worked with.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.