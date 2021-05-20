State fire marshal reminds residents that fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts

As the COVID-19 pandemic canceled public fireworks displays last summer, the number of reports of illegal fireworks exploded across the state, data show.

“It is illegal to bring fireworks into Massachusetts, even if they were legally purchased elsewhere,” Ostroskey said in a statement.

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey warned Massachusetts residents Thursday not to set off backyard fireworks, and said State Police have already started to crack down on offenders.

In 2020, the State Police Bomb Squad — which works with local departments to curb illegal fireworks use — responded to 63% more fireworks calls than in the year before. In response, it issued 47 criminal summons over four days, according to the statement.

“In addition to special enforcement efforts to intercept fireworks coming into Massachusetts, troopers and local police will seize illegal fireworks they find during routine traffic stops,” State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said. “We don’t want a repeat of the huge increase in resident complaints we experienced last year.”

The Boston Police Department received 21,346 resident complaints about fireworks in 2020, a 1,518% increase from the 1,504 received in 2019.

Likewise, resident complaints have risen by 409% in Lawrence and 611% in Brockton during that same time period. The cities received 769 and 1,489 complaints, respectively, in 2020, according to the statement.

Ostroskey added that “fireworks are illegal because they are dangerous,” pointing to a 180% surge of fires started by firework use in the state from 2019 to 2020.

Close to 1,000 major fire and explosion incidents involving fireworks have been reported to the Massachusetts Fire Incident Reporting System over the past decade. Twelve residents and 42 firefighters suffered injuries in those incidents, which caused an estimated $2.1 million in damages, the statement said.

Last year, many towns canceled their fireworks displays due to the pandemic, but they are expected to return this summer.

“There will be supervised displays of fireworks this year, unlike last year, so we encourage you to leave the fireworks to the professionals,” Ostroskey said.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.