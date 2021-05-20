Westfield man accused of murdering girlfriend now charged with plot to kill prosecutor, witness

A 26-year-old Westfield man awaiting a murder trial in the 2019 slaying of his girlfriend now faces charges that he plotted to kill the prosecutor and a witness in the case, officials said Thursday.

Blake Scanlon, who is being held at the Hampshire Jail and House of Correction, pleaded not guilty to two counts of solicitation to commit murder and one count of solicitation to intimidate a witness at his arraignment Thursday in Hampshire Superior Court, according to a statement from the office of Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan.

Judge John Agostini continued Scanlon’s case until Aug. 10, and Scanlon remains in jail awaiting trial in the killing of 20-year-old Alexis Avery, with whom he lived and had a child, according to the statement.