Woman, 61, rescued after falling on hike in White Mountains

A 61-year-old Tennessee woman was rescued Wednesday evening after she fell and injured her knee while hiking on the Moat Mountain trail, located in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, fish and game officials said.

First responders were sent to rescue Kathleen Moore, of Johnson City, Tenn., at 6:43 p.m. Wednesday evening, after they received a report of an injured hiker in Bartlett, New Hampshire ,Fish and Game officials wrote in a statement. Rescuers found Moore approximately 1.7 miles from the beginning of the trail, unable to walk after falling on a rock and injuring her knee.

Moore was taken to an ambulance via a litter, and then transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway, the statement said.