After House Republicans voted in surprising numbers to create a Jan. 6 commission, will there be support in the Senate? It could happen

The fact that so many Republicans went along with it — more than triple the number who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the incident in February — raises the prospect that the measure could pass the Senate as well. At the moment that appears unlikely, but it also cannot be ruled out altogether. Yes, there is a chance.

It was an interesting moment on Wednesday when 35 House Republicans rebuked their own leadership and voted with Democrats to establish a commission to examine the January 6th attack on the Capitol and the events that led up to it.

The vote on Wednesday shows why. Even though House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy worked behind the scenes to craft what a commission would look like, he backed off immediately once there was something to vote for. But he went further than simply pulling his support. He informally lobbied Republican members to vote against it.

In other words: This vote mattered a great deal to McCarthy as a display of party unity, and it ended up being the one with the most Republican defections so far this session.

Now the legislation goes to the Senate. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is dead set against the idea of a commission, believing that it will be used as a political hammer to bash Trump with, and drive a wedge between moderates and the GOP’s Trump-loving base.

The math here is pretty simple. The Senate is evenly split between the parties, but this matter will need to draw at least 60 votes to proceed to passage. Assuming all Democrats vote for the commission, then 10 Republicans would need to agree in order to overcome a filibuster.

Keep in mind that since January, there has not yet been a case where 10 Republican votes have broken a filibuster on a controversial bill. So this might be an uphill battle, but if you really squint, you can almost make out a path.

There were, after all, seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict Trump in February of inciting the same riot that this legislation seeks to study.

On Thursday, however, North Carolina Senator Richard Burr, one of the Republicans who voted to convict Trump, said he would vote against a special commission. He said he preferred an examination to be done within existing Senate committees. And it is true that other Republicans who voted to convict — like Maine’s Susan Collins, Utah’s Mitt Romney, and Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey — also haven’t definitively stated if they support a commission or not.

Also on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she was open to working with these Senators on changing the language to get them on board.

So with Burr out, but assuming the other six Republicans who voted to convict Trump could be brought on board, where would the other four votes come from?

Look to Republican senators who were at least wavering a little bit during Trump’s second impeachment trial, and then combine them with senators in competitive re-election campaigns next year.

One person who matches both categories is James Lankford of Oklahoma. Lankford is up for re-election next year (granted he looks to be a safe lock to win). But Lankford notably changed his mind on whether to certify the results of the election, first declaring that he would not, then eventually doing so. He caught a lot of grief from Republicans at home, but since then he has been looking for ways to pass bipartisan bills instead of trying to soothe his party’s base.

He could see this commission as a middle-of-the-road next step. But then again he may decide not to step out at all.

Also, watch the pair of senators from Indiana. Todd Young and Mike Braun are both newcomers, but they have also been somewhat unpredictable. Young has tried to craft himself as something of a moderate Republican, who this week took a more balanced view of the situation between the Israelis and Palestinians — even if he then backed off and went all in for Israel.

It isn’t impossible to see Young supporting this vote, even if unlikely. And not for nothing, but Mike Pence, who was targeted by members of the mob that stormed the Capitol, is a fellow Hoosier. (Though Pence’s own brother, a member of the US House, was among the Republicans to vote against the commission.)

Indiana’s other senator, Braun, is interesting because he was going to vote against certifying votes until the riot began. He was one of the first to change his mind because of it, and appeared very affected by the mob. He might want more answers.

A fourth person to watch is Senator Marco Rubio of Florida. At the time of the impeachment trial, there was serious talk about whether Ivanka Trump would primary him for his reelection next year. The chatter was aimed at keeping Rubio in line. It worked, and Rubio voted to acquit. Rubio explained his vote was against the process, because Trump was no longer president and couldn’t be removed.

But he did express anger at the attack. So what has changed? Well first, this commission isn’t about symbolically rebuking Trump. Also: Ivanka Trump is not running for Senate after all. But this week Rubio did get a serious Democratic challenger so he might be thinking more about the political middle. Interestingly, Rubio didn’t rule out a vote for the commission but said that changes would need to made from what the House passed.

Among the seven senators who voted to convict Trump in February, only one is up for reelection and three of the seven had already announced before the impeachment vote that they weren’t running for reelection. This brings us to Richard Shelby of Alabama, who also isn’t running again.

He might have just poured cold water on any hope of a commission when he was quoted as saying, “If it’s not dead, it’s been slow-walked and is short of breath.”

He might be right, but no one expected 35 Republican votes in the House for the commission either.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.