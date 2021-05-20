Facebook won’t take down ad linking Omar and Hamas

The Minnesota Democrat’s office first reached out to Facebook on Tuesday after viewing a series of ads from the pro-Israeli lobby, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. In one of the ads, Omar’s face is superimposed onto Hamas rockets, with text that claims: “When Israel targets Hamas, Rep. Omar calls it an act of terrorism.”

The controversy could further inflame tensions between Facebook and Democratic lawmakers, who say the social-media company has failed to police its platform against known, viral falsehoods and refused to heed their cries about the real-world consequences of online speech.

Facebook has refused to remove a widely viewed attack ad that links Representative Ilhan Omar to Hamas, even after her aides told the tech giant that the message is inaccurate, hateful and threatened to subject her to death threats.

The ad distorted Omar’s tweet from earlier this week, in which she said that Israeli air strikes killing civilians in Gaza, not Hamas specifically, were an act of terrorism.

Washington Post

Treasury says US suggests 15% global tax minimum for corporations

The Biden administration proposed a global tax on multinational corporations of at least 15 percent in the latest round of international tax negotiations, Treasury Department officials said on Thursday, a lower-than-expected offer as the US looks to reach a deal with countries that fear hiking their rates will deter investment.

Treasury has been holding meetings this week with a panel of negotiators from 24 countries about the so-called global minimum tax, which would apply to global companies regardless of where they locate their headquarters. The Biden administration hopes to reach an agreement in principle with other countries this summer and is counting on the deal to help sell its plan to raise the corporate tax rate in the United States to 28 percent from 21 percent.

Treasury officials said their offer was met enthusiastically and characterized it as a pivotal moment in the negotiations, which have dragged on for more than two years. The negotiations over the global minimum tax are part of a broader global fight over how to tax technology companies and come as the Biden administration is trying to fix provisions in the tax code that it says incentivizes moving jobs overseas.

New York Times

Biden’s judicial picks advance

A divided Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced President Biden’s first slate of judicial nominations, including his picks for federal appeals courts in Washington and Chicago.

The committee voted 13 to 9 to approve Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the influential US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, with all but two Republicans opposing the trial court judge who would replace Merrick Garland, who became Biden’s attorney general. Republican Senators John Cornyn of Texas and and Lindsey O. Graham of South Carolina backed Jackson’s nomination.

Jackson, 50, is a former public defender and member of the US Sentencing Commission who has served on the District Court in Washington for eight years.

Biden is moving quickly to try to make his mark on the federal courts after former president Donald Trump installed more than 200 judges at a record pace. All five of Biden’s picks advanced by the Senate committee Thursday are people of color, underscoring the administration’s emphasis on nominating diverse candidates from a wide range of professional backgrounds.

Senator Charles E. Grassley, Republican of Iowa, said that his opposition to Biden’s two circuit court picks was in large part a response to Democrats having voted against most of Trump’s judicial nominees during his four-year tenure.

“There can’t be one set of rules for Republicans and another for Democrats,” Grassley said.

He praised Jackson’s credentials and background, but said that “unless a circuit nominee can show he or she is affirmatively committed to the Constitution as originally understood, I don’t think he or she should be confirmed.”

The committee also voted 12 to 10 to send Candace Jackson-Akiwumi’s nomination for the Chicago-based appeals court to the full Senate. Jackson-Akiwumi, 41, spent 10 years at the Federal Public Defender’s Office in Chicago, where she represented 400 indigent clients.

If Jackson and Jackson-Akiwumi are confirmed, they would join just five other Black women out of 286 judges sitting on a federal appeals court bench. Jackson is often mentioned as someone Biden could eventually choose to fulfill his pledge to name the first Black woman to the Supreme Court. After graduating from Harvard and Harvard Law School, she was a law clerk to Justice Stephen G. Breyer, the high court’s oldest justice, who is under pressure from Democrats to retire.

Washington Post

Pelosi firm on masks on House chamber

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, on Thursday rebuffed calls by some Republicans to relax the chamber’s guidelines on face masks, telling reporters congressional leaders have a responsibility to ensure the floor of the House “is not a petri dish.”

A day earlier, the House rejected a GOP effort to roll back the guidelines, with Democrats arguing that if lawmakers want to be maskless, they need to be vaccinated.

“We have to wait for them to be vaccinated, because they are selfishly a dangerment to other people, including staff people here,” Pelosi said when asked about the actions of some House Republicans who refuse to wear masks but have declined to say whether they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Pelosi said she is “hopeful” the restrictions in the House can eventually be removed but questioned why a number of Republican lawmakers have insisted on relaxing the guidelines even as their vaccination status remains unclear.

“What is this, the honor system?” she asked. “The honor system, as to whether somebody has been vaccinated? Do you want them breathing in your face, on the strength of their honor?”

According to a CNN survey last week, House and Senate Democrats have a 100 percent coronavirus vaccination rate.

At least 92 percent of Senate Republicans have been vaccinated, the survey found. But only 95 out of 212 House Republicans — or 44.8 percent — said they have been vaccinated, according to CNN.

Washington Post

Pence’s brother votes against Jan. 6 commission

On Jan. 6, supporters of former president Donald Trump broke into the Capitol in an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. While doing so, some of them chanted “Hang Mike Pence,” citing the vice president whose support for their plot was deemed insufficient. They got dangerously close to being able to make good on that threat.

As they were marauding through the Capitol, Trump offered his first thoughts on the siege. He took to Twitter not to call off the dogs, but to attack Pence. It’s a tweet that came despite Trump apparently having been apprised of the danger Pence and others faced.

Despite all of this, Pence’s brother, Representative Greg Pence, Republican of Indiana, on Wednesday voted against a bipartisan commission to look into what transpired that day.

Not only did he do that, he also suggested it was actually House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, who was planning a “hanging.” A political one. Of Trump.

Washington Post