House narrowly passes $1.9 billion bill to beef up Capitol security; GOP vows to kill it in the Senate

Before the vote, Pelosi said the emergency spending “is urgent for us to do now.”

The legislation was barely approved along party lines, 213 to 212, as a group of Democratic progressives bucked Speaker Nancy Pelosi and registered objections to the bill; Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Cori Bush of Missour, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts voted against it. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Jamaal Bowman of New York voted present.

House Democrats pushed through a $1.9 billion emergency spending measure Thursday to enhance security at the US Capitol after the Jan. 6 attack on it, despite Republicans’ vows to stop the measure in the Senate.

Republicans lined up against it. Republican whip Steve Scalise’s office panned the effort as Pelosi’s “militarization of the Capitol,” and the Senate GOP leader said this week that he plans to hit “the pause button” on the bill.

GOP Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri said Thursday that House Democrats didn’t consult with the Senate before going forward with their vote.

“They made a big mistake by not reaching out and not including Senate Republicans in the discussion,” he said. “I’m told that even Senate Democrats have had no input with this. I don’t know the reason that we could do anything between now and Sept. 30 that we couldn’t do as part of a normal, with hearings, appropriations process.”

Some Senate Democrats have expressed skepticism, as well. Appropriations chairman Patrick Leahy said he wants to provide money for enhancing security but stopped short of endorsing the House bill, saying Congress must make sure it’s making “smart investments in our security based on lessons learned.”

The progressive Democrats who voted against the bill said it doesn’t address the underlying causes of the insurrection, including white supremacy, nor does it deal with the way police treat people of color.

“We cannot support this increased funding while many of our communities continue to face police brutality while marching in the streets, and while questions about the disparate response between insurrectionists and those protesting in defense of Black lives go unanswered,” Omar, Bush, and Pressley said in a joint statement.

Bowman said in a separate statement that he would not support adding money to “already bloated police budgets.”

“We need to re-imagine public safety entirely and investigate those who were complicit in this attack,” he said. “Pouring billions more into policing does not accomplish that goal.”

Passage came a day after 35 Republicans voted with all House Democrats for a bill to establish an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol by a mob of former president Donald Trump’s supporters who sought to disrupt certification of the Electoral College votes that gave Joe Biden the presidency.

The security legislation would pay for retractable fencing on the Capitol grounds, more officers and training for the US Capitol Police, and more money for the department’s intelligence division. It would provide reimbursements for the National Guard and federal agencies that responded to the Jan. 6 attack. It also includes $21 million for enhanced lawmaker security in Washington and in their home districts.

Appropriations Committee chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, a Connecticut Democrat, said the bill addresses many of the recommendations of a post-Jan. 6 security review headed by a retired Army lieutenant general, Russel Honore, and, “most importantly, won the endorsement of Capitol Police to meet its evolving mission.”

The top Republican on the House Administration Committee, Rodney Davis of Illinois, said Democrats were forcing a vote after walking away from negotiations last week on bipartisan legislation.

Republican Representative Tom Cole of Oklahoma said GOP objections include the $200 million to create “a rapid response force with the D.C. National Guard” to help in emergencies. He said any such backup for the US Capitol Police should be under the control of and housed within Congress.

Other Republicans said the proposed security measures would turn the Capitol into a fortress and further separate Americans from their representatives.

Cole pointed to similar objections in the Senate and predicted the bill as written was “destined for the legislative graveyard.”