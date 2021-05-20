Mass. reports 62,539 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 62,539 to 7,344,364, state officials reported Thursday.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Wednesday, when 72,302 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 84.4 percent of the 8,704,570 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 4,014,056 first shots and 3,093,788 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 236,520 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 3,330,308.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.