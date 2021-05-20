fb-pixel Skip to main content

These 35 House Republicans voted in support of an independent study of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated May 20, 2021, 31 minutes ago
Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) departs the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Katko said in a statement that the commission was “about facts, not partisan politics.”
Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) departs the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Katko said in a statement that the commission was “about facts, not partisan politics.”STEFANI REYNOLDS/NYT

A group of 35 House Republicans joined Democrats Wednesday in voting to create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol, a move that comes after former president Donald Trump urged Republicans to vote against the legislation he called a “Democrat trap.”

The bill passed the House 252-175 and heads to the Senate, where it is expected to meet resistance after Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said this week he is “pushing the pause button” on the creation of the panel.

The Republicans who supported the bill Wednesday are mostly moderates but their vote reflects the deep rift in Washington as Trump continues to hold influence over the majority of the party and its leaders.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy also opposed the bill, despite saying days after the attack that Trump “bears responsibility” for the rioters who shattered windows and filled the halls of the Capitol. McCarthy did not speak during Wednesday’s debate.

But other Republican lawmakers argued that the commission is necessary to record exactly what happened Jan. 6.

“This is about facts — it’s not partisan politics,” said Rep. John Katko, a Republican of New York, who wrote the bill with Representative Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat and chairman of the Homeland Security Committee.

Katko and nine other House Republicans voted in favor of impeaching Trump in January after the Capitol attack . All 10 lawmakers on Wednesday voted in support of creating the commission.

Here are the 35 Republicans who voted in support of creating the panel:

Arkansas Representative J. Hill

Arkansas Representative Steve Womack

California Representative David Valadao

Florida Representative Carlos Gimenez

Florida Representative Maria Elvira Salazar

Idaho Representative Michael Simpson

Illinois Representative Rodney Davis

Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger

Indiana Representative Trey Hollingsworth

Iowa Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks

Michigan Representative Peter Meijer

Michigan Representative Fred Upton

Mississippi Representative Michael Guest

Nebraska Representative Don Bacon

Nebraska Representative Jeff Fortenberry

New Jersey Representative Christopher Smith

New York Representative Andrew Garbarino

New York Representative Chris Jacobs

New York Representative John Katko

New York Representative Tom Reed

Ohio Representative Anthony Gonzalez

Ohio Representative David Joyce

Oklahoma Representative Stephanie Bice

Oregon Representative Cliff Bentz

Pennsylvania Representative Brian Fitzpatrick

South Carolina Representative Tom Rice

South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson

Texas Representative Tony Gonzales

Texas Representative Van Taylor

Utah Representative Blake Moore

Utah Representative John Curtis

Washington Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler

Washington Representative Dan Newhouse

West Virginia Representative David McKinley

Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney


Materials from Globe wire services were used in this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

