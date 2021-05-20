These 35 House Republicans voted in support of an independent study of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

A group of 35 House Republicans joined Democrats Wednesday in voting to create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol, a move that comes after former president Donald Trump urged Republicans to vote against the legislation he called a “Democrat trap.”
The bill passed the House 252-175 and heads to the Senate, where it is expected to meet resistance after Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said this week he is “pushing the pause button” on the creation of the panel.
The Republicans who supported the bill Wednesday are mostly moderates but their vote reflects the deep rift in Washington as Trump continues to hold influence over the majority of the party and its leaders.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy also opposed the bill, despite saying days after the attack that Trump “bears responsibility” for the rioters who shattered windows and filled the halls of the Capitol. McCarthy did not speak during Wednesday’s debate.
But other Republican lawmakers argued that the commission is necessary to record exactly what happened Jan. 6.
“This is about facts — it’s not partisan politics,” said Rep. John Katko, a Republican of New York, who wrote the bill with Representative Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat and chairman of the Homeland Security Committee.
Katko and nine other House Republicans voted in favor of impeaching Trump in January after the Capitol attack . All 10 lawmakers on Wednesday voted in support of creating the commission.
Here are the 35 Republicans who voted in support of creating the panel:
Arkansas Representative J. Hill
Arkansas Representative Steve Womack
California Representative David Valadao
Florida Representative Carlos Gimenez
Florida Representative Maria Elvira Salazar
Idaho Representative Michael Simpson
Illinois Representative Rodney Davis
Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger
Indiana Representative Trey Hollingsworth
Iowa Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks
Michigan Representative Peter Meijer
Michigan Representative Fred Upton
Mississippi Representative Michael Guest
Nebraska Representative Don Bacon
Nebraska Representative Jeff Fortenberry
New Jersey Representative Christopher Smith
New York Representative Andrew Garbarino
New York Representative Chris Jacobs
New York Representative John Katko
New York Representative Tom Reed
Ohio Representative Anthony Gonzalez
Ohio Representative David Joyce
Oklahoma Representative Stephanie Bice
Oregon Representative Cliff Bentz
Pennsylvania Representative Brian Fitzpatrick
South Carolina Representative Tom Rice
South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson
Texas Representative Tony Gonzales
Texas Representative Van Taylor
Utah Representative Blake Moore
Utah Representative John Curtis
Washington Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler
Washington Representative Dan Newhouse
West Virginia Representative David McKinley
Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney
Materials from Globe wire services were used in this report.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.