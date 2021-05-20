These 35 House Republicans voted in support of an independent study of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

A group of 35 House Republicans joined Democrats Wednesday in voting to create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol, a move that comes after former president Donald Trump urged Republicans to vote against the legislation he called a “Democrat trap.”

The bill passed the House 252-175 and heads to the Senate, where it is expected to meet resistance after Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said this week he is “pushing the pause button” on the creation of the panel.

The Republicans who supported the bill Wednesday are mostly moderates but their vote reflects the deep rift in Washington as Trump continues to hold influence over the majority of the party and its leaders.