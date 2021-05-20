Treasury targets tax cheating in proposal it hopes will bring in $700 billion

Some of the changes — such as billions of dollars in additional spending at the IRS — would require congressional approval, and many Republicans have long tried to shrink the agency. But the White House said the proposed investments would pay off by allowing the agency to collect the taxes that are due.

In a 22-page report, Treasury officials identified a number of policies to increase enforcement aimed at closing the “tax gap” between what taxpayers owe to the federal government and what they actually pay. These include increased reporting requirements, new tools for auditors, a bigger Internal Revenue Service budget and new rules on cryptocurrency.

The Treasury’s Office of Tax Analysis estimated that the changes could bring in an additional $700 billion in tax collections over the next decade, as well as $1.6 trillion in the decade after that. The Treasury said Thursday that the tax gap is about $600 billion per year, though IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig recently said the number could exceed $1 trillion. Even partly closing that gulf could go a long way toward paying for President Biden’s spending proposals, which include trillions of dollars for infrastructure, child care, manufacturing, and other domestic spending priorities.

“At the crux of these proposals is a commitment to revitalizing tax enforcement,” the Treasury’s paper states. “Working to close the tax gap reflects a commitment to ending our two-tiered tax system, one where most American workers pay their full obligations, but high earners who accrue income from opaque sources often do not.”

The Treasury’s estimates face skepticism from many tax experts, and some of their new enforcement mechanisms could face political blowback among lawmakers. The Treasury’s plan states that audit rates “will not rise relative to recent years” for people earning less than $400,000 per year, which is in line with the president’s campaign pledge not to raise taxes on middle-class taxpayers but may blunt the effectiveness of the Treasury’s plan. Increasing IRS enforcement is considered politically easier than other measures, such as raising taxes, but will expose the administration to criticism that it is basing its plans on estimates that are more rosy than realistic.

In particular, the administration’s estimates may face skepticism from the Congressional Budget Office, the nonpartisan scorekeeper for congressional legislation. The CBO has said similar ideas to increase IRS enforcement could raise hundreds of billions of dollars but not the kind of money the administration is banking on. The Penn Wharton Budget Model has found that the administration’s IRS plan would raise less than $500 billion. Administration officials told reporters on Thursday that they recognized the difficulties of getting the plan through Congress. The Treasury previously released a summary of its IRS enforcement proposal as a way to pay for Biden’s American Families Plan, one of the White House’s two main domestic spending priorities.

“I think there is no way under the sun they can get $700 billion. They will be very pleased if they get $250 billion,” said Douglas Holtz-Eakin, a Republican policy analyst and former director of the CBO. “This is just completely unrealistic.”

The United States collected a little more than $3 trillion in 2020 and spent more than $6 trillion. As a result, the US budget deficit last year eclipsed more than $3 trillion, by far the biggest one-year gap in American history. These numbers were significantly elevated because of the emergency spending authorized to confront the coronavirus pandemic.

Strengthening IRS enforcement could help address some of that gap, the Treasury report said. The key part of the tax compliance proposal is to increase the size of the IRS budget by about $80 billion over a decade, nearly increasing its size by 50 percent. Some of that funding would go to significantly increase the number of IRS agents and personnel, after the tax agency’s budget was cut by about 20 percent because of changes pushed by congressional Republicans.

The Treasury says its plan would lead to the hiring and retention of 5,000 new enforcement personnel. It would in particular allow the IRS to hire “specialized” enforcement staff, particularly by funding the IRS divisions focused on scrutinizing large corporations and “global high-wealth and high-income individuals.”

The funding would include about $6 billion for modernizing the IRS’s information technology systems and security funding. The Treasury report said “the IRS defends against approximately 1.4 billion sophisticated cyberattacks” each year. The funding would also help the administration implement its expansive tax credit programs, such as a new child benefit for tens of millions of American parents.

Increasing the IRS budget would require congressional approval, and although Democrats are largely supportive, the GOP is expected to oppose the change.

The second key proposal is to strengthen requirements surrounding what banks must tell the IRS about their customers. The agency would then use the additional information provided by the banks to “better target enforcement activities,” the Treasury said Thursday, a measure in particular aimed at improving voluntary compliance through a deterrence effect.

Steve Rosenthal, a tax expert at the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center think tank, has raised questions about the administration’s reporting requirement plan and says it would cast too wide a net, by targeting not just the kinds of firms where underreporting is common but a much wider set of firms than would be useful or necessary.

“The assertion that rich guys are cheating to this level is unsupported by the literature,” Rosenthal said.