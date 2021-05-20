Back to ‘normal’? Too soon. Also, what’s normal?

I’m struck by the following quote beneath Wednesday’s front-page headline (“Ready . . . or not: Abrupt shift in COVID restrictions is a mixed blessing for many”): “People will start being able to live like normal people.”
Of course, who wouldn’t like to live as we did prepandemic? Problem is, we’re still living in a killer pandemic, weakened as it may be, and I, someone who considers himself normal (whatever that means), am not ready to abandon common-sense precautions such as mask-wearing, hand-washing, and avoiding large venues to protect myself and others, regardless of what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or Governor Baker says.
By the way, wearing face masks has been a normal activity for many East Asians, even for something such as a mild cold.
Andy Spiegel
Winchester