Back to ‘normal’? Too soon. Also, what’s normal?

I’m struck by the following quote beneath Wednesday’s front-page headline (“Ready . . . or not: Abrupt shift in COVID restrictions is a mixed blessing for many”): “People will start being able to live like normal people.”

Of course, who wouldn’t like to live as we did prepandemic? Problem is, we’re still living in a killer pandemic, weakened as it may be, and I, someone who considers himself normal (whatever that means), am not ready to abandon common-sense precautions such as mask-wearing, hand-washing, and avoiding large venues to protect myself and others, regardless of what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or Governor Baker says.