Bending the knee to Trump, GOP is dragging us all down

We dealt with those who sought to destroy us from beyond our borders. But we are failing to deal with all the president’s men — and women — who continue to undermine our democracy by making the Big Lie even bigger and by seeking to make the magnitude and meaning of what took place at our Capitol ever smaller.

In my lifetime, there have been three days that will live in what Franklin Roosevelt called infamy. The first, of course, was Dec. 7, 1941. The second was Sept. 11, 2001. And the third was this past Jan. 6. Of these, the last was in some ways the worst — not in the number of lives lost but rather because the attack on the nation came from within, not from without.

Last week, one of our two great political parties carried on the process by expunging the last person in its leadership who resisted those efforts (“Republicans make their choice, oust Cheney,” Page A1, May 13). Meanwhile, the instigators themselves are slithering off the hook. Mike Pence, whom insurrectionists sought to hang, now declares that serving Donald Trump was the honor of his life.

If we allow half of the nation to persevere in this effort, the best we can hope for is a kind internal cold war between ourselves, a state of permanent insurrection with a riot here, a fatality there, and voting curtailed everywhere, until at last the sedition becomes complete and the American experiment in democracy comes to its end.

It does not have to be this way, but it is beginning to look as if it will.

Leslie Epstein

Brookline





Republican lawmakers spew lies about Jan. 6 for cause of Trumpism

We have to talk about those unbelievably naive Republican representatives Andrew Clyde, Paul Gosar, Jody Hice, and Ralph Norman who stood on the House floor and spewed a torrent of ludicrous lies about Jan. 6. You have to hear them to believe them. Their words were truly disturbing given that they were speaking to you and me as if we knew nothing about the events of that day and, if we did, we didn’t really see what we saw.

Differences in political thought are one thing. Spewing lie after lie for the cause of Trumpism is another thing entirely. You can dance with the devil for only so long. Eventually, it all burns down, with nothing left but bad memories and misspent service to our country.

Bob Bascelli

Seaford, N.Y.





Trump’s treasonous ways go on

On Jan. 6, Donald Trump’s followers attacked the Capitol because he had told them, every day, for months, that the election had been stolen from him. He has repeated the lie ever since, and last week he released a statement that escalated the rhetoric, calling the 2020 election “the crime of the century.” Can anyone not see that he is inciting another attack on the United States? The message could not be clearer. Why would his followers not respond again? Trump’s behavior is nothing less than treason, and he should be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

Tom Keyes

Boston