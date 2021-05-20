No report on US Central America policy is complete without citing our role in region’s woes

The situation in Central America as described in the article “Biden’s new Central America policy faces challenges” (Page A5, May 11) does an injustice to the truth. Yes, the situation in El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala is extremely difficult, but no mention is made of the role the United States has played over a century in creating unstable, repressive regimes there.

In the past, this was to the benefit of the United States, as we took the region’s natural resources, but now that each country is in such disarray from horribly corrupt governments in collusion with powerful drug gangs and from the consequences of climate change bringing super-powerful hurricanes, the situation is untenable.