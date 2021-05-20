In politics, race is a zero-sum game. The GOP’s Jan. 6 commission opposition is the latest salvo.

That it could only be so if we haven’t already seen so many GOP lawmakers’ willingness to deny facts, rewrite history, and coddle the worst elements of its base, all for the sake of short-term unified allegiance to its now-unelected leader. One party, under Donald Trump, with liberty and justice for only those whom they deem American enough to deserve it.

The idea that Republican leadership would whip against — and likely torpedo — a bill to create a bicameral, bipartisan body to get to the bottom of what led to the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol, one cheered on by a president and marked by clear signs of far-right and white nationalist ideology — should be shocking.

The opposition to the proposed Jan. 6 commission by Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy not only protects Trump, whose lies and “stop the steal” rhetoric helped incite the attack, it will also help obfuscate other contributing factors — including intense efforts to stop election ballots from being counted in places with substantial numbers of Black voters like Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Milwaukee. These moves were also the precursor to ongoing state-level efforts by Republicans to push hundreds of restrictive voting bills, all while GOP lawmakers in Washington oppose measures to bolster federal voting rights laws.

If there were any doubt that racial politics were at play, it was erased when McConnell called the bill “slanted and unbalanced,” and McCarthy decried it because it didn’t also provide for a probe of last year’s Black Lives Matter demonstrations. Yes, he’s equating protesters of police violence against Black Americans to the Capitol rioters who left roughly 140 members of law enforcement injured and caused officers untold physical, mental, and emotional trauma. Five people died.

But it’s only the latest embrace by some Republicans of the very race-based identity politics that they decry Democrats for engaging in — and their willingness to ignore facts and history in the process. We see it in CNN analyst Rick Santorum’s reimagining of the nation’s founding as entirely by — and apparently for — Europeans and their descendants, untainted by the culture of those who were already here, those forcibly brought here in chains, or the non-Europeans who have emigrated here since. We see it in the positing of critical race theory as a societal evil that GOP-led state legislatures are rushing to outlaw lest truth of systemic racism’s effects on society be taught to students. Race, in American politics, is a zero-sum game. And it always has been.

It won’t be moral clarity that spurs a course change, said Theodore R. Johnson, a senior fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice and author of the forthcoming book “When the Stars Begin to Fall: Overcoming Racism and Renewing the Promise of America.”

“Every time this nation has seen major progress on race,” from the abolition of slavery to mid-century civil rights legislation, Johnson said, “it’s not because white America had these moral epiphanies about the humanity and dignity of Black people. It’s because it was in the nation’s material interest to address problems of racial inequality.”

As President Lincoln wrote in a reply to an abolitionist editorial by Horace Greeley: “If I could save the Union without freeing any slave, I would do it; and if I could save it by freeing all the slaves, I would do it; and if I could save it by freeing some and leaving others alone, I would also do that.” Emancipation was never a moral objective. It was a means to an end.

So what will it take to make those Republicans bent on embracing white racial grievance a core ideological tenet see that telling the truth about race — or at the very least not whitewashing history and giving cover to white nationalists — is good for the country?

We already know racial barriers in America are costly. The racial wealth gap robs the economy of trillions of dollars, or about 5 percent of the projected gross domestic product, according to a McKinsey and Company estimate. In Massachusetts alone, it will cost the economy $25 billion over five years, according to a new report by the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.

The GOP’s identity politics is also a political dead-end, making the party whiter and more male as the country moves in the opposite demographic direction, particularly among younger people.

We already know the answer: As long as the GOP is the party of Trump, and of the racial and cultural divisions that he stoked for his short-term political advantage, shameful acts like Republican leadership’s rejection of the Jan. 6 commission will be the party’s norm. And neither facts nor morality will get in the way.

