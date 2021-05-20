Raise a glass to takeout cocktails

Yes, it’s true: A law designed to help restaurants and make life a little bit easier for a frazzled public during the lockdowns did just that. With the emergency provision due to expire in June, the Legislature should extend the allowance for takeout booze. Doing so would aid restaurants, which face a long post-pandemic recovery, while giving more choices to consumers.

Wait, what’s that you say? None of those awful things actually happened? Massachusetts relaxed one of its panoply of onerous liquor restrictions, and the sky did not, in fact, come crashing down?

As an emergency pandemic measure last year, Massachusetts temporarily legalized takeout alcoholic drinks at restaurants so that diners picking up a pizza could grab a margarita too. Mayhem ensued: Drunken-driving accidents skyrocketed, the competition drove mom-and-pop package stores out of business by the dozens, and drunk mobs generally brought life to a standstill.

The restaurant industry has been among the sectors more severely affected by the pandemic’s economic fallout. Nationwide, a recent report estimated that roughly 10 percent of all restaurants have permanently shut down since March of last year. In Massachusetts, the figure is higher: About 23 percent of all restaurants — or 3,400 establishments — have closed.

Takeout alcohol sales proved crucial for the survivors. For Cape Cod’s The Talkative Pig, selling takeaway cocktails was a lifeline. “In August of 2020, that summertime on Cape Cod, we had 10 percent liquor sales when we had no one in our dining room, and that saved us,” Jeffrey Mitchell, the owner of the Chatham restaurant, told the State House News Service of the cocktails-to-go sales. “That money was able to keep our doors open as we went into the winter and people left the Cape.” Christopher Almeida, the beverage director at The Tasty in Plymouth, who’s been advocating for the measure, told the Globe this week that many restaurants he’s reached out to have confirmed that sales of takeout drinks account for anywhere from 10 to 15 percent of total sales.

The temporary measure is tied to the coronavirus state of emergency, which is slated to end June 15. As Beacon Hill leaders ponder which pandemic-era relief regulations are worth keeping post-crisis, extending restaurants’ ability to sell alcoholic beverages to-go is a no brainer. The struggles of restaurateurs will not magically go away on June 15, or by the end of the year, for that matter.

Cocktails to-go have become widespread nationwide, with 38 states allowing takeout drinks. Most of those regulations are set to expire. But 11 states, including Texas and Florida, plus the District of Columbia, have already codified the relief measure into law, according to the Distilled Spirits Council.

In Massachusetts, Senator Diana DiZoglio cosponsored a bill to extend the sale of takeout drinks for two years. DiZoglio has also filed an amendment to the Senate budget that would extend the rule. Whatever the vehicle, this is a sensible measure that lawmakers should pass before June 15. As the state economy reopens, it must do so carefully to avoid squandering the small economic gains realized so far. Restaurants, in particular, cannot afford to lose any more revenue streams. And consumers who enjoyed the option to buy drinks with takeout shouldn’t lose it simply because that’s the way it was before.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.