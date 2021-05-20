Sidestep the filibuster to create a Jan. 6 panel

This week, the political narrative took a hairpin turn in that jalopy journey. Republicans got what they demanded in a deal to establish a commission to probe the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol, whereupon both Kevin McCarthy , the House minority leader, and Mitch McConnell , the Senate minority leader, came out against the arrangement — which a McCarthy lieutenant had brokered.

Truth may be stranger than fiction, but the quest for factuality in a time of hyper-partisanship can be more tortuous still.

Those announcements were a revealing X-ray into expedience. After all, both McCarthy and McConnell had originally put responsibility for the attack on our democracy where it belongs — in the lap of Donald Trump — before they commenced their vermicular wiggles away from that electorally inconvenient truth.

McCarthy’s Trump-truckling opposition notwithstanding, the bill passed the House handily on Wednesday, with 35 Republicans voting yes.

The filibuster-frozen Senate is, of course and as always, the sticking point. As Senator Ed Markey notes, “With McConnell organizing to block it, it is going to be very difficult in the Senate.”

Still, having the cloture debate is in and of itself a worthwhile investment of time. The arguments for such a commission are strong, and it’s worth putting them on display for all non-Fox News America to see. There, one need only look at the valuable work done by the 9/11 Commission. (Kudos to erstwhile Massachusetts Republican senator and former Trump-appointed New Zealand ambassador Scott Brown for urging Republicans to embrace such a panel.)

The arguments against it, meanwhile, are easily recognized as the transparently tinny constructs they are.

The House debate revealed just that. When your leadoff speaker is one-time QAnon believer and stalker — and harasser — US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, you’ve pretty much conceded you’ve got nothing in your hand but jokers.

“It was a riot. It was a mob. And it was significant. And it was troublesome. But this is not bipartisanship,” said Republican Representative Dan Bishop of North Carolina, rationalizing his opposition to the commission in an, um, scintillant burst of lighthouse-beam logic.

If the United States Senate can’t come together as a national body to authorize a disinterested look into the ransacking of the Capitol, then Democrats should invoke the nuclear option to exempt that matter from the filibuster. That could be done via a parliamentary maneuver that would let a majority challenge the ruling of the presiding officer and determine that this matter is not subject to the filibuster.

But what, one might ask, of filibuster-upholding Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia? Given the unique nature of this matter, exempting it from the filibuster would hardly mark a retreat in, or even a reversal of, his position.

Manchin wants the Senate to work together, for the bipartisan good. What could be a better example of that than establishing such a subpoena-empowered panel?

“We are talking about something that was a frontal and internationally witnessed attack not just on a building but on the democratic process on which our country is founded, so there can’t be anything more fundamental than that, and there can’t be a greater reason to have a bipartisan commission to examine the history and facts,” said Paul Kirk, a former Democratic senator from Massachusetts.

Manchin could even use this as an object lesson, letting the GOP know that if they can’t cooperate on something this basic, he can no longer play Horatius at the bridge on preserving the filibuster.

That approach isn’t without risks. Under the existing legislation, the Republican members of that body would be appointed by McConnell and McCarthy, and it could only issue a subpoena with the consent of both its chair and vice chair or a majority vote of its evenly split members. Given those provisions, the Republicans could set out to keep such a commission from doing anything meaningful and render it a partisan sideshow.

“Their goal would be to make it a mockery,” predicts Norm Ornstein, one of the nation’s leading political scientists. (An alternative, he suggests, would be a panel of some sort established under the Department of Justice. House leaders, meanwhile, are considering a select House committee.)

That prospect is real, certainly, but after a certain point, obstruction and buffoonery announce themselves. If the GOP chose to go that route, it should become obvious to all discerning citizens that their commitment to party over country has turned intelligent governance into farce.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.