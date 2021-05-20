Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri suspended for hit against Blues pending hearing

Kadri clipped Faulk in the head with his right elbow midway through the third period Wednesday night. Faulk left the game, and Kadri was thrown out with a match penalty.

Colorado’s Nazem Kadri was suspended indefinitely Thursday pending a video hearing with NHL officials over his illegal check to the head of St. Louis defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of the teams’ playoff series.

“That’s a very dangerous hit,” Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly said. “It’s got to be a suspension. It’s dangerous, he’s a repeat offender, it’s completely uncalled for. It’s awful to see.”

Kadri has three previous playoff suspensions — including two against the Bruins — on his record in addition to a four-game ban late in the regular season in 2015 for an illegal check to the head. Kadri was suspended four games for cross-checking in 2016, three games for boarding Bruins forward Tommy Wingels in 2018 and the rest of the first round for cross-checking Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk in 2019.

Advertisement

All those transgressions were with Toronto, which traded him to Colorado in July 2019.

The Avalanche lead the first-round series against the Blues 2-0 with Game 3 set for Friday night in St. Louis.