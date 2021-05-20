Brett Dunham delivers for top-ranked North Andover baseball in win over Central Catholic

HAVERHILL — Brett Dunham had one pitch in mind in his approach at the plate, and he knew what he wanted to do every at bat.

The Northeastern-bound senior cracked a pair of doubles, knocked in two runs, scored twice, and also worked a walk to power the top-ranked North Andover baseball team to a 6-4 win over No. 8 Central Catholic Thursday afternoon at Trinity Field.

“I was looking for a fastball to hit the other way,” said Dunham, who started in left field and hit third in the order. “I was getting a lot of curveballs, so I was waiting on a fastball. I got a few, I was able to hit them the other way. I pulled one in the gap, but I was seeing the ball really well out there.”