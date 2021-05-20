Brett Dunham delivers for top-ranked North Andover baseball in win over Central Catholic

HAVERHILL — Brett Dunham had one pitch in mind in his approach at the plate, and he knew what he wanted to do every at bat.
The Northeastern-bound senior cracked a pair of doubles, knocked in two runs, scored twice, and also worked a walk to power the top-ranked North Andover baseball team to a 6-4 win over No. 8 Central Catholic Thursday afternoon at Trinity Field.
“I was looking for a fastball to hit the other way,” said Dunham, who started in left field and hit third in the order. “I was getting a lot of curveballs, so I was waiting on a fastball. I got a few, I was able to hit them the other way. I pulled one in the gap, but I was seeing the ball really well out there.”
His third-inning double scored senior shortstop Derek Finn, the trigger to a three-run inning for the Knights (5-0). His fifth-inning double put North Andover back on top, 5-4. He later scored the sixth run on a throwing error.
“He’s a beast,” said North Andover coach Todd Dulin. “He’s a strong kid, and he’s a great kid too. A really good student and a great captain”
In the bottom of the seventh, the Raiders (5-2) threatened on back-to-back singles by George Chaya and Kyle Espinola. With two on and no outs, Trevor Crosby, a junior playing third, was called on in relief.
He immediately induced a 6-4-3 double play, thwarting the immediate rally. He struck out the final batter on a letter-high fastball away, earning the save and sealing the victory.
“In a pressure spot, we always trust him to come in,” Dulin said. “Nothing really bothers him. He says he doesn’t even need to warm up. He’s a competitor.”
Central will get another shot Saturday afternoon (4 p.m.) at North Andover.
