Bruins

Bruins’ David Pastrnak appears to be fine after crashing into boards late in Game 3

By Julian Benbow Globe Staff,Updated May 20, 2021, 1 hour ago
The Bruins will monitor David Pastrnak but believe he will be ready to play in Friday night's Game 4 against the Capitals.
The Bruins will monitor David Pastrnak but believe he will be ready to play in Friday night's Game 4 against the Capitals.Maddie Meyer/Getty

Bruins forward David Pastrnak crashed hard into the boards in the second overtime of Wednesday night’s Game 3 after being hooked by the Capitals’ T.J. Oshie as he approached the net and losing his balance on a shot attempt.

No penalty was called, on the play, but Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy thought there should have been.

While Cassidy said there were no injuries of note coming out of the Bruins’ optional practice Thursday, the team will monitor Pastrnak’s status.

“We’ll keep an eye on that and hopefully he’s good to go tomorrow [for Game 4],” Cassidy said. “But I think he’s fine.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.

