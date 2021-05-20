Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov moving on after costly mistake in Game 3 against Bruins

The 24-year-old made 40 saves before a crucial breakdown behind the net set up Craig Smith’s game-winning goal.

After spending more than two weeks on the NHL’s COVID-19 list before the playoff series against the Bruins and missing the first two games, Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov said he participated in just three practices before being thrown into the battle Wednesday in Game 3.

While the Bruins celebrated, the Capitals were frustrated. Captain Alex Ovechkin smashed his stick against the boards and barked at teammates.

But Samsonov said he had the support of teammates and coaches in the locker room after the game. All he could do after the costly mishap was move forward.

“Sometimes we have a bad situation behind the net, but we’ll fix this one and we’ll be better next time,” Samsonov said. “More communication, more talking. We’ll be better.”

Health-wise, Samsonov said Thursday, “I feel good, I’m ready for everything.”

Samsonov has had two stints on the COVID-19 list. The first was in January, along with teammates Ovechkin, Dmitry Orlov, and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Kuznetsov, who played 26 minutes in his first playoff appearance of the season on Wednesday, said he’s still working himself into game shape after he too landed on the COVID-19 list a second time.

“It’s funny, they say not a lot of people get it twice,” Kuznetsov said. “It wasn’t easy to be in hockey shape after you sit in the house, but emotions were high and for this type of game you always feel extra energy. You’ve been waiting for those types of games.

“Physically, it may be a little bit hard today, but I hope I’m going to get better every day. I’m going to skate more and more and I’m going to get in hockey shape much quicker than guys usually do from the virus.”

Kuznetsov being out because of COVID-19 put the Capitals in a bind going into the postseason. Now that he’s back, he said he wants to focus on what’s in front of him.

“I think we should focus on hockey right now,” he said. “If you want to talk about this, I’m always open and free and we will talk end of the year. But right now I think it’s more important that we keep everything about hockey.”

Closely contested

The last time the Bruins played three straight overtime games in the playoffs was in 1946, when they beat the Red Wings in overtime in Game 5 of the semifinals, then opened the Stanley Cup Final with two overtime games against the Canadiens.

But Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy isn’t surprised that this series has been so closely contested. Last year, 12 series had at least one game go to overtime, including a five-OT marathon between Tampa Bay and Columbus.

“It happens,” Cassidy said. “Especially nowadays, teams are so close. Goals are at a premium. Do the details, we talk about it all the time, they tend to win games and lose games. It probably loses games more than wins them, I guess to look at it that way, if you don’t take care of them.”

Seeing Smith score a game-winner because of an opponent’s mistake at the worst time only magnified how little room there is for error.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got to take care of those, and then obviously make the plays at the right time,” Cassidy said. “So we pride ourselves on that. We tried our best not to beat ourselves.”

Chara hears it

The first time Zdeno Chara returned to Boston in a Capitals uniform with a limited number of fans in attendance, the former Bruins captain was heaped with gratitude.

That was the regular season.

In Game 3 at TD Garden, Chara learned what it felt like to be on the opposite side of things, hearing some taunts from the crowd.

Cassidy said he didn’t hear it, but he wouldn’t expect anything different from Bruins fans.

“It means they’re loyal to the crest, right?” Cassidy said. “He’s wearing a different crest. That’s the way I look at it. So, good for them. We want them on our side. They’re there in our building.

“I’m sure it’s all in sort of a playoff, no-friends type of mentality. I know every hockey fan in the city of Boston — and beyond, for that matter — has the ultimate respect for Z and what he’s done for hockey, but he’s in a Caps crest now and that’s the enemy.”

Pastrnak OK

David Pastrnak crashed hard into the boards in the second overtime after being hooked by T.J. Oshie as he approached the net and losing his balance on a shot attempt.

No penalty was called, but Cassidy thought there should have been.

While Cassidy said there were no injuries of note coming out of the Bruins’ optional practice Thursday, the team will monitor Pastrnak’s status.

“We’ll keep an eye on that and hopefully he’s good to go tomorrow,” Cassidy said. “But I think he’s fine.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.