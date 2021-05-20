fb-pixel Skip to main content

NBA playoffs: See the schedule for the Celtics-Nets first-round series

By Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated May 20, 2021, 1 hour ago
Jayson Tatum shoots over Blake Griffin in an April matchup in Brooklyn.
Jayson Tatum shoots over Blake Griffin in an April matchup in Brooklyn.Sarah Stier/Getty

The dates have been set for the Celtics’ seven-game series against the Nets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

No. 2 seed Brooklyn gets home court advantage, and will host No. 7 Boston on Saturday at the Barclays Center.

Brooklyn finished second in the conference, but is the heavy favorite to win the NBA title in July.

Related: Scouting the Nets: How the Celtics match up in the playoffs against Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden

“We know that challenge,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “Those guys are the best of the best. Going into that as a fan — a general fan of the NBA — I have a hard time seeing them lose. So we’re going to have to play great, we’re going to have to play great together, and be really sound on both ends of the floor.”

Advertisement

Nets-Celtics playoff schedule

Game 1: Saturday at Brooklyn, 8 p.m., ABC

Game 2: Tuesday at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Friday at Boston, 8:30 p.m., ABC/NBCSN

Game 4: Sunday, May 30, at Boston, 7 p.m., TNT

*Game 5: Tuesday, June 1, at Brooklyn, TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, June 3, at Boston, TBD

*Game 7: Saturday, June 5, at Brooklyn, TBD

*If necessary

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.

Boston Globe video