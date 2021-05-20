NBA playoffs: See the schedule for the Celtics-Nets first-round series

The dates have been set for the Celtics’ seven-game series against the Nets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
No. 2 seed Brooklyn gets home court advantage, and will host No. 7 Boston on Saturday at the Barclays Center.
Brooklyn finished second in the conference, but is the heavy favorite to win the NBA title in July.
“We know that challenge,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “Those guys are the best of the best. Going into that as a fan — a general fan of the NBA — I have a hard time seeing them lose. So we’re going to have to play great, we’re going to have to play great together, and be really sound on both ends of the floor.”
Nets-Celtics playoff schedule
Game 1: Saturday at Brooklyn, 8 p.m., ABC
Game 2: Tuesday at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Friday at Boston, 8:30 p.m., ABC/NBCSN
Game 4: Sunday, May 30, at Boston, 7 p.m., TNT
*Game 5: Tuesday, June 1, at Brooklyn, TBD
*Game 6: Thursday, June 3, at Boston, TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, June 5, at Brooklyn, TBD
*If necessary
