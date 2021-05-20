Dave Dombrowski back in the game with Philadelphia, carrying no hard feelings

But as much as the effort to secure and build an expansion team appealed to Dombrowski, MLB officials informed him in December that expansion wouldn’t be considered for at least another year. And so, Dombrowski — who’d declined previous chances to talk with the Phillies about their vacant head of baseball operations position — changed course.

In 2020, for the first time in more than 40 years, Dombrowski wasn’t part of a major league front office. After the Red Sox fired him in September 2019 with just over a year left on the five-year contract he’d signed in 2015, he went to work with a group trying to bring a big-league team to Nashville.

Advertisement

So with titles with the Red Sox (2018) and Marlins (1997), as well as two World Series appearances with the Tigers (2006, 2012) on his résumé, he’s in Philadelphia, once again the architect of a team with grand ambitions.

“I always have loved what I do and enjoyed what I have done,” Dombrowski said by phone on Thursday. “It’s great to be back and involved in this on a daily basis.”

For the first time since his departure from Boston, Dombrowski will visit this weekend with his former team, one that still bears his partial imprint. The Red Sox are in first place thanks in no small measure to Xander Bogaerts (signed by Dombrowski to a six-year, $120 million extension in 2019), J.D. Martinez (five-year, $110 million deal before the 2018 season), and Nate Eovaldi (four-year, $68 million deal after the 2018 season).

But there will be others whose absence likewise reflects at least in part on Dombrowski. Chris Sale is rehabbing in Fort Myers from Tommy John surgery in the second year of a five-year, $145 million extension. The Red Sox are giving the Dodgers $16 million to cover part of David Price’s salary this year, the sixth year of the seven-year, $210 million contract to which Dombrowski signed him.

Advertisement

And, of course, there’s Mookie Betts, who was dealt to Los Angeles in part because of those other commitments — though it’s worth noting that Dombrowski may have delayed the star’s departure, once telling Red Sox principal (and Boston Globe) owner John Henry “they’ll burn down my house if we trade Mookie Betts.”

Meanwhile, the Red Sox roster has undergone massive change. Of the 26 active players on Thursday, just 11 were in the organization under Dombrowski.

“There’s been a lot of change, but that happens in the game. That’s not surprising,” said Dombrowski. “That was a decision that I kind of knew was coming. We had talked consistently about how we wouldn’t be able to retain all the players. With a club that good, you’re just in a position where as the expenses rose, you knew the time was going to come. I was prepared for it, but they decided to have somebody else deal with that. But [the turnover] was not shocking.

“But even though there’s a lot of change,” he added, “there are a lot of core players who are still there.”

So, too, is Alex Cora. The manager spoke Thursday about his sense of gratitude towards Dombrowski, both for the willingness to entrust a championship-caliber roster to a rookie manager and for the support Dombrowksi offered during his departure from the Sox and year-long suspension in 2020 as a result of the 2017 Astros cheating scandal.

Advertisement

Cora said that Dombrowski called or texted weekly last year to check on him.

“I’m thrilled [for him]. He deserves to be back,” said Dombrowski. “We stay in close contact. Alex has become a good friend during this time period. We talked a lot last year and through the winter time process for him, and we continue to talk. He’s a tremendous baseball man and I think a tremendous big league manager, but also a really good person. I’m happy for him. The game is a better place when Alex Cora is involved in it from a managerial perspective.”

Cora felt similarly about Dombrowski.

“He’s where he needs to be, impacting a baseball organization,” said Cora. “I’m looking forward to seeing him.”

In Philadelphia, Dombrowski’s team is loaded with high-end talent. The lineup features stars Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto. The rotation has Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, and Zach Eflin, whose talent ranks with any rotation trio in baseball.

Yet they were just 22-21 entering Thursday, one game behind the Mets in the jumbled NL East.

“It’s a mixed situation. We’re only a game out of first place, which is good. [But] we’re only a game over .500,” said Dombrowski. “I think we have a talented enough club. . . . We’re right there. We’re in a position where if we play well, do some things that make us a little better internally as well as probably externally, we’ve got a chance to win.”

Advertisement

That, of course, is something that the Sox did with frequency under Dombrowski after he joined them in 2015. He inherited an incredible core of emerging young talent and successfully supplemented it with veterans, who helped push the group across the championship finish line with a 108-win season in 2018.

“He won,” said Cora. “He did it his way, too.”

But that way came with an expiration date. As the Sox slipped to 84-78 in 2019, the team’s owners decided they needed a leader who would strike more of a balance between the present and future. And so, Dombrowski was fired and replaced by Chaim Bloom.

Dombrowski is experienced enough to accept what transpired without letting it sour his experience with the Red Sox, or what the organization accomplished while he was there.

“It didn’t end the way I anticipated or thought it would, but there were a lot of great moments, and I think we would have continued to have a lot of great moments as time went on,” said Dombrowski. “But the time there was very good, with very good memories.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.