EMass baseball: Norwood’s Jack Cropper headlines Players of the Week

Evan Blanco, Austin Prep — In an 8-0 win over Catholic Memorial, the junior lefthander proved why he is bound for the University of Virginia by striking out 16 in a one-hitter.

Colton Colleran, Mashpee — The sophomore lefthander won twice while allowing just one earned run in 11 innings. He struck out five against Upper Cape, then held Rockland to two hits in six innings while striking out six.

Jack Cropper, Norwood — The sophomore righthander struck out 18 hitters in 6 ⅔ hitless innings before running up against the pitch count limit in a 5-0 Tri-Valley League win over Millis. The Northeastern commit struck out the side in the first, second, fourth and fifth innings.