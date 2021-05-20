Game 45: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

After splitting the first two games of the series, the Red Sox will look to take the rubber match when they meet the Blue Jays again tonight.
The Sox got the early jump on Toronto Wednesday by opening the game with five consecutive hits en route to a 7-3 win and extend their lead in the American League East.
Nick Pivetta will get the start for the Sox and attempt to stay unbeaten on the season.
Lineups
RED SOX (26-18): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (5-0, 3.16 ERA)
BLUE JAYS (23-18): TBA
Pitching: LHP Steven Matz (5-2, 4.29 ERA)
Advertisement
Time: 7:37 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Matz: Bogaerts 1-3, Chavis 1-2, Gonzalez 1-2, Hernández 3-14, Martinez 1-3, Renfroe 1-1, Verdugo 2-3, Vázquez 2-3
Blue Jays vs. Pivetta: Gurriel Jr. 0-3, Hernández 1-2, Jansen 2-3
Stat of the day: Pivetta is is 7-0 with a 2.91 ERA in 10 starts since joining the Red Sox last September.
Notes: The Sox are 13-6 on the road, the best record in the majors by percentage … In two career starts against Toronto, Pivetta is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA. Pivetta has opened the season 5-0 with a 3.16 ERA. The Red Sox are 7-1 in his starts. … Matz is 0-1 against the Red Sox, allowing three runs and eight hits in 5⅓ innings when he was with the Mets last season.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.