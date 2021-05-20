Middleborough softball keeps composure, capitalizes in win against Bridgewater-Raynham

”We wanted to stay composed, stay within ourselves and take advantage of the opportunity because that’s what you have to do to beat good teams,” said Sylvia.

Coach Dan Sylvia signaled for time before Haley Puzzo stepped up to the pate. Sylvia wanted to reiterate a message to his hitter and three baserunners: Stay calm.

In a one-run game in the bottom of the second inning Thursday afternoon, the sixth-ranked Middleborough softball team was presented with an opportunity. The bases were loaded as a result of three consecutive walks.

Puzzo heeded Sylvia’s advice, working the count to 2-2 before floating a sacrifice fly to left field to drive in a run. Two batters later, Mandi Bukunt’s RBI single plated the third run and the host Sachems held off No. 7 Bridgewater-Raynham for a 3-2 nonleague victory.

”We’ve been working to hit the hitter’s pitch, not go for the pitcher’s pitch, and today we were able to get to a few good hitters counts,” said Sylvia, whose 8-0 squad beat B-R (3-4) for the second time this spring.

The run support was all Cassidy Machadorequired, as she went the distance, striking out six and allowing six hits. The sophomore also opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI on a sacrifice bunt.

”[B-R is] such a good team, and it was a little nerve-wracking, but I did have some confidence from the first time we played them,” said Machado.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Trojans struck twice, scoring on a wild pitch and a run-scoring single from Jenna Merlino. But Machado escaped the jam and then shut the door in the seventh, recording a strikeout and inducing a flyout before a B-R runner was caught stealing to end the game.

”When Cassidy, or anyone, is pitching like that, these kids know that she’s hitting her spots and throwing where she wants to and it lets everyone play with composure,” said Sylvia.

Billerica 8, Haverhill 7 — Sicily DiDomenico pitched seven innings with nine strikeouts and three earned runs in the loss for Haverhill (2-5).

Blue Hills 18, Avon 3 — Freshman Sam Rupp (3 hits, 9 RBIs) cleared the bases in her first at bat of the season, with an inside-the-park home run for Blue Hills. Junior captain Aly Joyce was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored for the Warriors (1-0).

Cardinal Spellman 5, Bishop Fenwick 4 — Sophomore Ava Loud (2-for-3) belted a pair of two-run homers and scattered four hits with six strikeouts in the circle for the host Cardinals (6-2) in the Catholic Central Large League game.

Franklin 16, Oliver Ames 14 — The Panthers (3-4) scored 15 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning of the Hockomock League victory. Molly Collins drove in five runs in the frame, Lauren Cote added three.

Lowell 21, Lawrence 0 — Giana LaCedra yielded one hit and struck out 14 in the five-inning Merrimack Valley Conference win for the top-ranked Red Raiders (5-0). Kay Laliberty was 4-for-4 with three RBIs.

Stoughton 11, Mansfield 10 — Senior Nicole Baker pitched a complete game for the Black Knights (4-3), with 14 strikeouts in 11 innings. Junior Sydney Menz hit 5-for-6 with two home runs, two doubles, and a single.

Baseball

Chelmsford 4, Tewksbury 1 — Senior Jarret Morrill allowed four hits and one run in five strong innings and Braydon Gray picked up the save with two hitless innings for the Lions (5-2) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Seniors Tim Connor and Brett Baker produced key two-out RBI doubles and Marcos Hernandez and Thomas Keyo had two hits apiece.

Franklin 8, Oliver Ames 0 — Ryan Gerety (2-4, 2 RBIs) and Eisig Chin (3-4, 3 runs, triple) paced the fourth-ranked Panthers (7-0) in the Hockomock Legaue road win.

Hamilton-Wenham 11, Amesbury 2 — Nick Freni blasted a grand slam as the visiting Generals erupted for nine runs in the eighth inning to pull out the Cape Ann League win.

Lowell 17, Lawrence 7 — Kiernan Foyle cracked a single, double, and a triple, scored four runs, and knocked in one for the Red Raiders (3-2) Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Mansfield 8, Stoughton 4 — Junior Jimmy Gilleran allowed two earned runs across five innings to earn his first varsity win for the Hornets (4-2) in the Hockomock League matchup.

Pentucket 3, Lynnfield 1 — Junior righthander Ethan Hunt (7 innings, 3 hits, 1 run) was stellar on the hill for Pentucket (4-2) in the Cape Ann League road win.

St. John’s Prep 5, Catholic Memorial 4 — Gavin George provided the walk off hit to score DJ Pacheco as the third-ranked Eagles (5-1) earned the Catholic Conference victory over the No. 16 Knights (3-4). Nick Solitro led St. John’s Prep with 2 RBIs and Peter Martin picked up the win in relief.

Xaverian 6, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 1 — Junior catcher Matt Brinker recorded three hits and two RBIs in a Catholic Conference win for the fifth-ranked Hawks (4-1) in Westwood.

Boys’ lacrosse

Dover-Sherborn 10, Medfield 9 — Trailing both at halftime and after the third quarter, the 16th-ranked Raiders snapped a five-game losing streak against the No. 3 Warriors with a 5-goal fourth quarter in the Tri-Valley League showdown.

Senior Ben Teich scored four goals in the second half for D-S (5-1, 4-0), including a pair of tallies which tied the game at 7-7 and 8-8 before delivering the game-winner with 32 seconds left, giving his team its first and only lead of the game. It was the first loss of the season for Medfield (5-1, 5-1), which hadn’t beaten an opponent by fewer than 11 goals over its first five contests this spring.

Masconomet 9, Saugus 0 — Keo Kiriakos (1 goal, 2 assists) led a balanced attack that featured nine goal scorers in the Northeastern Conference win. Max Rosenbaum (3 saves) and two others combined for a four-save shutout.

Rockland 11, North Quincy 5 — Lucas Leander had six goals and four assists to power the Bulldogs (3-2) to the nonleague victory. Junior assistant captain Joe Manton netted all five goals for the NQ/Q co-op.

Scituate 12, Hanover 8 — Senior Pat DeMatteo (6 goals) and freshman Gus Beaudry (6 assists) led the Sailors (4-1) in the Patriot League.

Triton 9, Hamilton-Wenham 3 — Senior James Tatro recorded six goals and one assist for the Vikings (4-1) in the Cape Ann Kinney victory. Senior goalie Jared Graf made eight saves.

Girls’ lacrosse

Barnstable 13, Falmouth 4 — Heather Hanson paced the visiting Red Hawks (5-1) with four goals in the Cape & Islands win.

Central Catholic 15, Billerica 13 — Grace Lydon rifled in five goals and Carly LaFerriere had four goals and two assists for the Raiders (5-2) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Nicolette Licare added three goals and one assist and keeper Grace Cashman notched 13 saves.

Danvers 12, Marblehead 7 — In the setback for the Magicians (2-2), Elizabeth Driscoll recorded 13 saves in net for the Northeastern Conference clash. Danvers (1-2) recorded its first win of the season.

Masconomet 24, Saugus 1 — Senior Morgan Bovardi racked up four goals and four assists for the Chieftains (5-0) in the Northeastern win. Emmy Clark (2 goals, 4 assists), Issy Verrier (3 goals, 2 assists), and Jolie Dalton (3 goals) all recorded multi-point nights in the Northeastern Conference win.

Mashpee 8, Plymouth South 5 — Samantha Morry and Callia Eaton each recorded three goals and two assists for the Falcons (5-2) in the nonleague win.

Quincy 13, Rockland 9 — Sophomore Delia Nichol led the Presidents (6-2) with five goals and an assist in a nonleague clash.

Swampscott 12, Beverly 5 — Reese Robertson recorded her 100th career goal in a Northeastern Conference win for the undefeated Big Blue (7-0).

Wellesley 14, Brookline 2 — Dartmouth-bound senior Maja Desmond netted three goals and Bowdoin-bound senior Lauren Burke added two goals and three assists for the Raiders (4-0) in the Bay State Conference win.

Boys’ tennis

Brookline 5, Walpole 0 — Sam Feldman (6-4, 6-2) won at first singles over Sid Vandragi in an exciting match to lead the Warriors (7-0) to another Bay State Conference victory.

Central Catholic 3, North Andover 2 — At first doubles, Ryan Melesky and Cody Rueda pulled out a 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 10-8 victory to guide the Raiders (4-4) to the Merrimack Valley win.

Franklin 5, Oliver Ames 0 — Liam Marr (6-0, 6-0) won first singles, and Thomas Broyles/Jay Gorgas (6-0 6-1) won first doubles to help earn another Hockomock win for the undefeated Panthers (7-0).

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 5, Xaverian 0 — Leon Liu (6-2 6-0) won at first singles, and the duo of Matt Luyrink/Keerat Sawhney (6-4, 6-2) took first doubles to help secure the Catholic Conference win for the visiting Pioneers (3-2).

West Bridgewater 5, Westport 0 — Graham Russo, Tommy Sheedy, and Chase Ryan recorded straight-set victories in singles for the host Wildcats (4-1) in the Mayflower win.

Girls’ tennis

Central Catholic 3, North Andover 2 — The tandem of Maggie Smith/Megan Washburn earned a 6-2, 6-0 victory in first doubles to lift the Raiders (4-3) to the Merrimack Valley win.

Foxborough 4, Taunton 1 — Athena Li, Pam Nelson, and Sarah Prag cruised to 6-0, 6-0 wins for the Warriors (3-0) in the Hockomock win.

Hamilton-Wenham 5, Triton 0 — Junior co-captain Mathilde Gordon earned her first varsity win, 6-1 , 6-3, at third singles to help guide the Generals (4-2) to the Cape Ann win.

Oliver Ames 4, Franklin 1 — Mae Holmes (7-6 (8-6), 0-6, 12-10) picked up the hard fought win in third singles as the Tigers (1-5), earned their first victory of the season.

Watertown 4, Stoneham 1 — In winning back-to-back matches for the first time in three years, the Raiders received wins from senior captain Jenna Petrie (6-2, 6-1) junior captain Eva Kelleher (6-0, 7-5), freshman Mairead Connolly (6-1, 6-0) in singles, along with the doubles duo of junior Catherine Fabian and freshman Natalie Yusem (6-1, 1-6, 6-2) for the Middlesex League victory.

Girls’ track

West Bridgewater 75, Diman 59 — The 4x100-meter relay team of Rachael Geniuch, Kylie Lewis, Lasadia Gurley, and Ava Xayavongran ran a 52.7 race to clinch the meet for the Wildcats (2-0) in the Mayflower Athletic Conference.

Boys’ volleyball

Essex Tech 3, Salem 0 — Junior Gabe Mota (7 kills, 8 aces) led the Hawks (2-3) to the Commonwealth win.

Wrestling

Braintree 33, Newton North 18 — At 220 pounds, Matthew White recorded his first varsity win to help the Wamps (1-0) register the Bay State Conference victory.

King Philip 48, Oliver Ames 30 — In the loss, 160-pound junior captain Gio Juste improved to 4-0 on the season for the Tigers (2-2) with his fourth first-period pin.

