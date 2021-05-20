New York Giants sued by ex-video director for fostering intimidation, violence in workplace

The rebuilding Jacksonville Jaguars, who drafted former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, now have three of college football’s biggest stars — and two of its most polarizing figures — from the past 15 years after Tim Tebow signed a one-year contract to be reunited with his former college coach, Urban Meyer . Tebow, 33, a former Florida standout and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, will attempt to revive his pro career as a tight end, returning to the NFL after five years (2016-20) in the New York Mets’ organization. “I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace,” Tebow said in a statement. “I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey.” . . . The Washington Football Team released right tackle Morgan Moses and left tackle Geron Christian. For Moses, 30, the release ends a seven-year run for a player who was one of the most consistent figures during the franchise’s recent struggles, starting 96 games in a row.

David Maltese , the former video director for the New York Giants, filed a civil lawsuit in New Jersey state court, claiming the National Football League team fostered a workplace rife with intimidation and physical violence and that he was fired for complaining about an assault on another worker. Maltese said in his complaint the assault he reported “was just a recent example of a pervasive and continuing pattern and culture of violence in the workplace by Giants’ management toward subordinates.” Maltese, who worked for the team for 30 years, said in December 2004 he was pushed into a table by an assistant coach in front of players, other coaches and team owner Christopher Mara . The suit claims Maltese was wrongfully fired in March after complaining on behalf of another employee he alleges was physically attacked by a supervisor six months earlier. According to the suit, Maltese’s job was threatened after he reported the assault, and he was warned against pushing the matter further. Maltese claimed Giants General Counsel William J. Heller told him he would “strangle you until you can no longer breathe” if he told anyone else about his discussions with team officials about the incidents, the suit claims. “We are aware of the civil filing by a former employee and are prepared to aggressively defend the organization and its employees against the meritless claims,” the Giants said in a statement. “Beyond that, we do not intend to make further comment on this matter.”

Tennis

Indian Wells tourney to return from hiatus

The BNP Paribas Open is returning to the Southern California desert this fall after COVID-19 pandemic knocked the tennis tournament out of its usual March dates this year and last. The two-week tournament featuring the men’s and women’s pro tours will be held in October at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Tournament director Tommy Haas said dates will be announced after the ATP and WTA tours confirm their fall schedules, expected sometime in June. The tournament will go back to its ususal spot in March 2022. “Everyone in our sport has missed the BNP Paribas Open over the past two years and its return this October is great for tennis,” ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said. Dominic Thiem won the men’s title and Bianca Andreescu was the women’s champion when the event was last played in March 2019. The singles champions each receive $1,354,010 from a prize money pool of $17 million, which will remain the same, Haas said. . . . Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker’s promising tournament debut ended in the Geneva Open quarterfinals with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 loss to veteran Pablo Andujar. Stricker, the 18-year-old French Open junior champion, was up a break in the second set against the 35-year-old Andujar, who beat Roger Federer in the previous round . . . . Third-seeded Coco Gauff, 17, advanced to the semifinals of the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, Italy, after beating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-3 in a match between two American teenagers. Gauff, who last week reached the Italian Open semifinals for her career-best result on clay, came from 3-0 down in the second set to earn a berth in the semis against Czech player Katerina Siniakova, who eliminated Serena Williams on Tuesday before beating eighth-seeded Caroline Garcia 7-5, 6-1. Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens also reached the semifinals by beating Sara Errani of Italy 6-3, 6-0.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Seven charged with Maradona’s death

Seven health professionals who tended to Diego Maradona in the days before his death have been charged with involuntary manslaughter. Maradona, who led Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup, died of a heart attack Nov. 25 at a rented residence outside Buenos Aires following brain surgery two weeks earlier. He was 60. A medical board’s report given to prosecutors this month concluded that Maradona was in agony for more than 12 hours, did not receive adequate treatment and could still be alive if he had been properly hospitalized. Prosecutors on Wednesday charged neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, the two leaders of Maradona’s medical team, and five other health professionals with involuntary manslaughter . . . The 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which will be the first with 32 teams after it was expanded from 24 and staged in 10 stadiums, will be played between July 20-Aug. 20, FIFA announced. It will put the tournament start around six weeks later than the previous two editions in Canada and France. The 2019 final won by the United States was played on July 7. The final on Aug. 20, 2023, will be played in Sydney, which could cause an overlap with the English Premier League and other domestic competitions in European men’s soccer . . . Ary Graca, the president of the International Volleyball Federation, is being investigated in his native Brazil as part of a wider fraud probe. Rio de Janeiro police and state prosecutors said in a statement that Graça, who has headed FIVB since 2012, and nine other people are suspected of tax fraud, money laundering and identity fraud . . . An attempted photo opportunity almost went terribly wrong on the opening lap of Indianapolis 500 practice when Colton Herta crashed into both Scott McLaughlin in an attempt to avoid a collision after the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team had its three drivers slowly fan across the Indianapolis Motor Speedway frontstretch at the start of Thursday’s practice for a planned picture. IndyCar said it was unaware of a Rahal photo shoot and so the track was “hot” for the entire field. IndyCar announced Takuma Sato, Graham Rahal and Santino Ferrucci will all be parked for the first 30 minutes of Friday’s critical practice, when the engine power is boosted and teams get their first true look at their speeds ahead of qualifying . . . IndyCar announced a contract extension with NTT at its title sponsor, a move that solves one of the big financial questions facing Roger Penske in his second year as owner of the series.