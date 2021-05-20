Oklahoma’s Ronnie Perkins could be ready-made for a hybrid role in Patriots defense

“He’s really got a great heart, a great personality,” Riley said of the Patriots’ third-round draft pick. “He’s one of those guys that … shoot, I’d let him watch my kids.”

So much so, the Oklahoma coach recently paid Perkins the highest compliment, saying he would hire the defensive end as a babysitter.

Opposing coaches, however, might have a different take on Perkins, who spent the last three seasons treating Big 12 quarterbacks with not-so-kid gloves.

“On game day, man, he flips and turns into something different,” said Riley. “He’s one of those true ‘flip-the-switch’ guys and he loves football.”

Advertisement

New England plucked Perkins with the 96th overall selection — the compensatory pick for losing Tom Brady in free agency — after a three-year career in which he racked up 32 tackles for losses and 16.5 sacks in 33 games.

He shined with his hand in the turf on the Sooners’ front line, though with the Patriots he could shift to a role similar to the one Chase Winovich and John Simon have played, where he stands in 3-4 looks and sets the edge. It’s something the Patriots mandate of their defenders, and Perkins said he’s “comfortable playing on his feet” as an outside linebacker.

Riley believes Perkins is ready-made for the hybrid role.

“Oh yeah. He does [set the edge], and he does it like everything on football field, with authority,” Riley said. “You see him physically, and he’s obviously a good-looking kid, but he plays stronger, honestly, than what he looks. He plays stronger than his size.”

His combination of athleticism (he was a standout tight end in high school), explosiveness, and strength is what separates him and allowed him to be successful.

“He plays with the violence that even big offensive tackles, at least in our experience with them, had a hard time dealing with him,” Riley said. “At times, you’d look at his size, 250 pounds at a point, he’s going against a 320-pound offensive lineman. Physics would say that offensive lineman’s going to move him out of the way, and it just didn’t happen very often.

Advertisement

“There’s just a violence, a surge of athleticism that this guy has, that I think fits very well with the schemes of New England.”

Riley has a good relationship with Bill Belichick and has spent time in Foxborough observing how the Patriots run things during organized team activities in recent years.

In his highlight reels, Perkins flashes a variety of pass-rush moves — swims, speeds, swipes, and rips — to get to the quarterback. He also has the ability to slide and loop inside to get pressure up the middle.

“He can win with power, but he’s got a great feel for how to use his hands,” said Riley. “He can bend, he can accelerate. So, I think under Coach Belichick and that staff, this is a kid [that’s] just going to continue to get better and better.”

Perkins has studied Dont’a Hightower and Willie McGinest and now will get to learn from Hightower as well as veterans Kyle Van Noy and Matt Judon.

Following a strong sophomore season, Perkins was suspended in December 2019 and forced to miss the Peach Bowl and Oklahoma’s first five games of 2020.

Advertisement

Perkins was allowed to practice, and Riley credited him with remaining positive during a negative time. Perkins remained an active and vocal leader, spurring his teammates during the week, helping to keep them and himself sharp.

“He was, in a lot of ways, the No. 1 ‘Alpha’ on this football team,” said Riley, who added that Perkins often delivered fiery speeches to his teammates.

Perkins addressed his suspension on draft night, explaining that he “went through some off-the-field things that I really just had to get figured out.”

He said during his predraft talks with the Patriots that the club wanted to know about his personal life.

“They were really just concerned about that and getting to know me as a person, like from the ground up,” Perkins said.

Perkins said he had several interviews with outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick and felt good about how they went.

“I felt positive that I did a great job,” he said.

Riley, who said New England is “as thorough as any team that comes through here,” remembered having several conversations about Perkins and fellow Oklahoma draftee Rhamondre Stevenson during the school’s pro day and beyond.

“It wasn’t a surprise to me that they ended up drafting those two guys,” he said.

The high-energy Perkins is confident he will be a good fit not only in the Patriots defense, but in the New England landscape.

“In the long run, I definitely know the Patriots fans will love me,” he said. “Just from watching the past Patriots defensive greats, I definitely know the Patriots fans will love me and the way I play. Just as a person, they’re getting a guy who loves to interact with the community, who loves to interact with the fans, so they’ll definitely see me around New England a lot.”

Advertisement

Where they’ll want to see the most is in the opponents’ backfield.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.