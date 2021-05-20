Once a rare occurrence, back-to-back no-hitters is proof gems becoming more common

“There’s guys that go out there with unbelievable stuff certain nights and they’re probably able to, but it might be something like a broken-bat bloop falling in,” said Kluber, who added that he had never witnessed a no-hitter, let alone thrown one. “There’s a lot of things that have to go your way. It’s definitely cool to do it in this uniform.”

Veteran right-hander Corey Kluber twirled a masterpiece in Arlington, Texas, for a 2-0 victory over the Texas Rangers. In his ninth start as a Yankee, Kluber struck out nine and walked one for the Yankees’ first no-hitter since David Cone’s perfect game in 1999 and the 12th in franchise history.

If there seems to be a daily no-hitter in Major League Baseball this season — well, there almost is. But no New York Yankees pitcher had performed the feat in this century until Wednesday. Now baseball’s marquee franchise has gotten in on the fun.

As rare as they have been for the Yankees, no-hitters have become increasingly common around the majors. Kluber’s gem was the sixth already this season, and it came less than 24 hours after Spencer Turnbull of the Detroit Tigers no-hit the Mariners in Seattle.

San Diego’s Joe Musgrove, the Chicago White Sox’ Carlos Rodon, Baltimore’s John Means and Cincinnati’s Wade Miley have also thrown no-hitters in 2021, and Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner did it in a seven-inning game that is not officially recognized as a no-hitter by MLB.

The Rangers, the Mariners and Cleveland have each been no-hit twice this season, with Musgrove hurling the first no-hitter in Padres history in Arlington last month. The modern-era record for no-hitters in a season is seven — in 1990, 1991, 2012 and 2015 — and there were eight in 1884. The way things are going lately, pitchers could pass both marks by the end of the weekend.

Cubs GM has doubts about MLB COVID-19 threshold

Chicago Cubs executive Jed Hoyer is disappointed with the team’s COVID-19 vaccination rate, and he isn’t sure if it will ever reach Major League Baseball’s threshold for relaxing some of its coronavirus protocols.

Despite the team’s vaccination advocacy and education program, the Cubs remain shy of 85% for their Tier 1 players and staff.

Reaching the 85% threshold means fully vaccinated players can go without masks in the dugout and bullpens. Fully vaccinated players and staff are able to eat and drink on flights. They also can gather in indoor spaces such as hotels without masks or social distancing as long as non-vaccinated people aren’t present.

Electronic tracing devices are eliminated, and fully vaccinated people who have close contact with someone with COVID-19 do not have to quarantine unless they exhibit symptoms.





Nationals caught in COVID-10 protocol uncertainty

For the second time this season, and the second time in seven weeks, the Washington Nationals are dealing with a positive coronavirus test and trying to contain the spread. But while April’s outbreak reached 11 players and two staff members, this situation is already different: Erick Fedde, the player who tested positive, was vaccinated with a Johnson & Johnson shot earlier this season. And the team has determined that Tanner Rainey, who has not been vaccinated, was the only player who had to quarantine after Fedde’s positive result turned up Wednesday morning.

Both pitchers were inactive - and on the coronavirus-related injured list - when the Nationals beat the Cubs, 4-3, at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night. Yet Max Scherzer believes that, because Fedde is vaccinated and asymptomatic, he shouldn’t have to go on the IL. Scherzer confirmed that Fedde was the positive case in his postgame video conference call with reporters Wednesday. Then the 36-year-old starter stated his opinion.

“We got to update the rules here. We got to start following the science, listening to what the CDC says, whether this is union or MLB, the people above us. We got to update the protocols here,” Scherzer said. “Vaccinated players are testing positive, they are asymptomatic and should be allowed to play. Plain and simple.”

Twins Duffey, Baldelli suspended

Minnesota Twins reliever Tyler Duffey was suspended for three games and manager Rocco Baldelli received a one-game ban for intentionally throwing behind Yermín Mercedes of the Chicago White Sox in a sequence of events that sparked a debate on the importance of the unwritten rules of baseball.

Baldelli will miss the second game of the Twins’ makeup doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels.

Duffey appealed his ban, and the Angels pounded him for four hits and three runs in the fifth inning of the first game.

Cubs place Jason Heyward on IL

The Cubs placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

Heyward, 31, left Wednesday night’s 4-3 loss to Washington in the fourth inning. He is batting .183 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 39 games.

